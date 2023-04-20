High school baseball: Simmons shines as Benton opens first-round playoff series with victory

The No. 20 seed Benton Tigers defeated No. 13 Natchitoches Central 3-1 in the first game of their best-of-3 non-select Division I playoff series Thursday night in Natchitoches.

Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. If Natchitoches Central wins, Game 3 will be at 3:30.

Benton improved to 20-15. Natchitoches Central dropped to 24-10.

Benton starter Sawyer Simmons turned in an outstanding performance: He allowed just two hits, struck out 11 and walked three in 6 1/3 innings.

After striking out the first batter in the bottom of the seventh, Simmons hit the next one.

Thomas Allen then came on in relief and issued a walk. A sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third. Alex Dupuy then sent a line drive toward left field and Cole Weir made the catch to end the game.

Natchitoches Central took the lead with a run in the bottom of the first. The Chiefs’ got their only hits in the inning. Dupuy doubled with two outs and scored on a Dillon Braxton single.

Benton tied it in the top of the fourth.

Hudson Brignac led off with a walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice by Brady Blaylock. Cale Latimer was hit by a pitch with two outs.

Kenner Lauterback the stroked a single to right field, scoring Brignac.

The Tigers took the lead in the fifth.

Leadoff batted Weir walked then stole second with one out. Case Jorden brought him home with a single.

Brignac hit a ground ball and Jorden scored on an error.

Natchitoches Central put two runners on in the bottom of the inning with two outs thanks to two hit-by-pitches. But Simmons induced a flyout to end the threat.

Simmons sat the Chiefs down in order in the sixth.

Benton finished with six hits. Lauterbach went 2-for-3. Latimer had a double,

Parkway and Haughton are scheduled to begin their non-select Division I first-round series Friday.

The No. 9 seed Panthers (21-8) host No. 24 Chalmette (18-11), and the No. 10 seed Bucs (22-11) host No. 23 Covington (24-9). Both games start at 6.