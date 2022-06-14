High school baseball: Six parish players named honorable mention on LSWA’s Class 5A All-State team

Six parish players have been named honorable mention on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State team.

The are Haughton’s Austin Anderson and Colin Rains, Parkway’s Cade Josting and Zach Schoenborn, Airline’s Harrison Waxley and Benton’s Cale Latimer.

Anderson, a rising junior, was the MVP and Pitcher of the Year on the All-District 1-5A team. A pitcher and infielder, he was 9-2 with a 1.72 ERA with 77 strikeouts. He also batted .398 with 12 doubles, one home run and 30 RBI.

Rains, a rising senior outfielder, set a school single-season record with 19 doubles. He also led the Bucs in batting average (.436) and RBI (34).

Josting, a pitcher who is continuing his career at Centenary College, was 5-1 with two saves. He had a 2.10 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 60 innings.

Schoenborn, a rising senior catcher, batted .418 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 41 RBI. He had a slugging percentage of .694.

Waxley, a third baseman who is continuing his career at Louisiana Christian, batted .402 with 10 doubles, two triples, one home run and 27 RBI.

Latimer, a rising senior pitcher, had a 0.787 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings.

LSU signee Gavin Guidry of Barbe was named Outstanding Player. He was 8-0 with a 0.16 ERA. He allowed just 22 hits and 11 walks in 45 innings pitched.

Guidry also batted .422 with five home runs and 25 RBIs. He was 25-for-25 on steal attempts.

Wade Simoneaux, who guided West Monroe to its first Class 5A state championship since 1999, was named Coach of the Year.

LSWA Class 5A All-State team

First team

Pos Player School Cl stats

P Brennan Eager West Monroe Jr. 9-1

P Gavin Guidry Barbe Sr. 8-0

P Jake Brown Sulphur Jr. 8-3

P DJ Primeaux Central Sr. 10-4

C Clayton Pourciau Catholic Jr. .330

IF Trey Hawsey West Monroe So. .407

IF Tanner Vadnais Dutchtown Sr. .350

IF Brody Hebert H.L. Bourgeois Jr. .435

IF Lee Amedee St. Amant Sr. .330

OF John Pearson West Monroe So. .370

OF Noah Simon Destrehan Sr. .348

OF Walker Bazile Brother Martin Sr. .424

UT Andrew Glass Sam Houston Sr. .370

UT Nathan Monceaux Dutchtown Sr. 10-1

UT Lakin Polk Ponchatoula Sr. 7-3

UT Logan O’Neill John Curtis Sr. .389

UT Hayden Federico West Monroe So. .333

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: GAVIN GUIDRY, BARBE

COACH OF THE YEAR: WADE SIMONEAUX, WEST MONROE

Honorable mention

Gage Trahan, Sulphur, Bryce Fontenot, Sulphur; JR Tollett, Ruston; Reid Williams, Ruston; Ean Rodrigue, Thibodaux; Branson Arceneaux, Thibodaux; Ethan Lovell, Terrebonne; Landon Clampit, West Ouachita; Austin Anderson, Haughton; Jermaine Minor, Alexandria; Landon Victorian, Barbe; Harris Waghalter, Catholic; Nick Gisclair, Dutchtown; Cale Latimer, Benton; Cade Josting, Parkway; Alex Laiche, Brother Martin; Holden Hess, Jesuit; Ryan Porche, Jesuit; Aaron Lanerie, Acadiana; Chris Kelly, Pineville; Zach Schoenborn, Parkway; Josh Eames; Caleb Little, West Monroe; Lane Felder, Zachary; Blake Fant, Captain Shreve; Harrison Waxley, Airline; Crawford Courville, Barbe; Cole Poirrier, St. Amant; Brady Neyland, Zachary; Colin Rains, Haughton; CJ Sturiale, Catholic; Cardell Thibodeaux, Acadiana; Michael O’Brien, John Curtis; Prescott Marsh, Catholic; Gavin Vordick, H.L. Bourgeois; John Carmichael, Destrehan; Brenden Zahn, Chalmette; Cade Anderson, St. Paul’s.