High school baseball: Strong pitching performances lift Airline past Byrd in 1-5A opener; Shreve snaps Haughton’s win streak

Strong pitching performances helped Airline defeat Byrd 3-1 in a District 1-5A opener Thursday afternoon at Airline.

In another 1-5A opener, Captain Shreve ended Haughton’s 10-game winning streak with an 8-3 victory at Haughton.

Benton’s 1-5A opener at Natchitoches Central was suspended with two outs in the bottom of the third because of rain. The Chiefs led 2-0.

At Airline, three pitchers combined on a one-hitter.

Starter Carter White allowed one hit and no earned runs in 5 2/3 innings for the win. He struck out 11 and walked four.

Mason Lusk struck out the only batter he faced with two outs in the top of the sixth. Evan Wendrock pitched the final inning, which concluded with the Vikings turning a double play.

Airline had six singles by six different players. The Vikings scored all three of their runs with two outs in the bottom of the second,

Braden Adams walked with one out and advanced to second on a single by James Ross. Lusk advanced the runners with a sacrifice bunt.

Bo Carter and Clayton Brandon then had back-to-back singles.

Airline improved to 7-9. Byrd dropped to 11-6. The teams are scheduled to complete the series Saturday at 1 p.m. at Byrd’s field at LSUS.

At Haughton, Captain Shreve scored six runs in the top of the first on six hits and two walks.

Colin Rains went 2-for-4 with a double. Sophomores Justin Adkinson and JP Cormier pitched 6 1/3 innings of solid relief.

Austin Anderson took the loss.

Captain Shreve’s Hunter Willis and Walker Wicklund had three hits each.

Captain Shreve improved to 9-6. Haughton dropped to 12-4.

The teams are scheduled to face off again Saturday at 1 at Shreve.