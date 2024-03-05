Tuesday, March 5, 2024

High school baseball: Thetford leads Parkway past Sterlington

by Russell Hedges
The Parkway Panthers defeated Sterlington 6-4 Tuesday at Parrkway.

Benton’s game at Texas High was postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday. Haughton’s game against Red River was also postponed because Red River’s basketball team was playing in the state tournament in Lake Charles.

At Parkway, Abel Thetford hit for the cycle, going 4-for-4 with three RBI.

Maddox Cockerham had two RBI. Cole Snell had a double. Kamron Blackshire drew three walks.

Starter Sean Waits struck out six, walked one and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings. Thetford didn’t allow a hit or walk and struck out three in 1 2/3 innings of relief.

Parkway (9-2) hosts Central-Baton Rouge in a doubleheader Saturday at noon.

