High school baseball: This week’s schedule (March 20-25)

Russell Hedges
Monday

Benton at DeRidder, 5

North Caddo at Plain Dealing, 5

Tuesday 

Airline at Haughton, 6

Benton at Captain Shreve, 6

Natchitoches Central at Parkway, 6

Bossier at Haynesville, 6:30

North Webster at Plain Dealing, 5

Thursday 

Haughton at Airline, 6

Captain Shreve at Benton, 6

Bossier at North DeSoto, 6

Parkway at Natchitoches Central, 6

Friday 

Benton at Redwater, Texas, 7

Zwolle at Haughton, 5

Mansfield at Plain Dealing, 5

Saturday 

Airline at Southwood, 1

Benton at Byrd, 1

Natchitoches Central at Haughton, 1

Parkway at Captain Shreve, 1

Bossier at Doyline, 2

