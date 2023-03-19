High school baseball: This week’s schedule (March 20-25)

Monday
Benton at DeRidder, 5
North Caddo at Plain Dealing, 5
Tuesday
Airline at Haughton, 6
Benton at Captain Shreve, 6
Natchitoches Central at Parkway, 6
Bossier at Haynesville, 6:30
North Webster at Plain Dealing, 5
Thursday
Haughton at Airline, 6
Captain Shreve at Benton, 6
Bossier at North DeSoto, 6
Parkway at Natchitoches Central, 6
Friday
Benton at Redwater, Texas, 7
Zwolle at Haughton, 5
Mansfield at Plain Dealing, 5
Saturday
Airline at Southwood, 1
Benton at Byrd, 1
Natchitoches Central at Haughton, 1
Parkway at Captain Shreve, 1
Bossier at Doyline, 2