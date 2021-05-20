High school baseball: Three parish standouts selected to play in coaches’ All-Star Games

Three players from Bossier Parish schools have been selected to play in the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association/Louisiana High School Coaches Association East-West All-Star Games.

Benton pitcher Grayson Gates, Benton shortstop Clint Lasiter and Haughton outfielder Carter Griffin are members of the West squad. The event is for seniors only.

Game 1 is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at Louisiana College. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 1.

Gates, a Northwestern State signee, was the Pitcher of the Year on the All-District 1-5A team.

He went 8-1 for the full season, helping Benton win the District 1-5A title in its first full season in Class 5A. Gates had an ERA of 2.319 with 77 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings. He also produced at the plate, batting .350 with 15 doubles, two home runs and 34 RBI.

Lasiter, a Louisiana-Lafayette signee, led the Tigers with a .470 batting average. He had 18 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 34 RBI.

Griffin batted .300 with 10 doubles, two triples, one home run and 13 RBI.