High school basketball: 1-5A boys teams open district play Tuesday night; 1-5A girls teams resume district play

District 1-5A boys teams begin district play Tuesday night.

In the only game matching Bossier Parish teams, Parkway (5-7) is at Benton (7-13).

In other games involving parish teams, Airline (6-5) hosts Natchitoches Central (10-3) and Haughton (12-4) visits Byrd (7-5).

In the other opener, Southwood (7-11) hosts Captain Shreve (11-4).

With so many games cancelled last season, there is essentially no defending champion.

Natchitoches Central didn’t lose a district game but the Chiefs only played six of a possible 14. Captain Shreve went 10-1. Both scheduled regular-season games between the Chiefs and Gators were canceled.

Natchitoches Central and Shreve did face off in the playoffs with the Chiefs winning 41-39 in the quarterfinals. Natchitoches Central fell to Zachary 63-57 in the 5A title game.

This season, Natchitoches Central has the highest current 5A power rating of any 1-5A team. According to GeauxPreps.com, the Chiefs are No. 9.

Captain Shreve, the “Doc” Edwards Invitational champion, has the second-highest at No. 15. Airline and Haughton are Nos. 25 and 26, respectively.

District 1-5A girls teams resume district play with the same matchups as the boys.

Parkway (15-1, 2-0), Airline (16-6, 2-0) and Captain Shreve (9-4, 2-0) are tied for the lead. They are followed by Benton (14-5, 1-1), Southwood (11-6, 1-1), Byrd (11-4, 0-2), Haughton (10-6, 0-2) and Natchitoches Central (9-8, 0-2).

Parkway, which briefly spent time at No. 1 last week, is currently No. 3 in the 5A power ratings, according to GeauxPreps.com.

Benton, last season’s Class 5A runner-up, is No. 9. Airline is No. 14 and defending state champion Captain Shreve is No. 19. Haughton is No. 21.

In a boys non-district game Monday, Plain Dealing fell to Summerfield 48-41 at Summerfield.

Kendric Blanks led the Lions with 17 points.

The 82nd Bossier Invitational boys tournament begins Thursday. Two teams have withdrawn due to a scheduling conflict and COVID-19, leaving just six in the field.

The tournament’s format has been changed to a series of games Thursday, Friday and Saturday with three games each day.

Bossier faces Homer Thursday, Richwood Friday and Calvary Baptist Saturday.