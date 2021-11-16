High school basketball: Airline, Benton girls open season with victories

The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers opened the season with victories Monday night.

Airline defeated Bossier 80-37 at Airline and Benton downed Ruston 44-31 at Ruston.

In another girls opener, Plain Dealing fell to Loyola 46-31 at Loyola.

At Airline, Kayla Hampton, who missed all of last season because of a knee injury, scored 16 points to lead the Lady Vikings.

Jania Jones added 12, Kori Rice 11 and Kaleigh Brown 10. Endia Pradier and Reagan Amos chipped in nine each.

Sanaa Brown paced Bossier with 21.

At Ruston, Marissa Schoth led Benton with 12 points.

Ella Kate Malley and Jada Stewart scored eight each. Riley Grace Stanford had seven.

Benton led 18-12 at the half and 28-24 after three quarters. The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Bearcats 16-7 in the fourth.

Schoth scored six points in the fourth and Malley had four.

In girls openers Tuesday, Haughton is at Homer and Parkway visits Rayville.

The annual Battle on the Hardwood Classic girls event starts Wednesday at Parkway.

In boys openers Tuesday, Bossier visits Southwood, Haughton is at Evangel Christian and Airline visits Northwood,