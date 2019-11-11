High school basketball: Airline, Bossier to host Hall of Fame games Tuesday

Airline and Bossier are hosting Hall of Fame games Tuesday.

Airline plays Calvary Baptist in girls and boys games. The girls game starts at 6 and will be followed by the boys.

Bossier faces its longtime District 1-4A rival Huntington in a boys game only. The Bearkats and Raiders are no longer in the same district, though. Bossier has moved down to 1-3A.

Tip-off is 7 and admission is $5.

Hall of Fame games do not count on teams’ records.

Bossier was the Class 4A runner-up last season. The Bearkats finished 32-4.

The Airline boys finished 19-13 last season. The Vikings were third in District 1-5A and lost to No. 2 seed Ouachita Parish in the first round of the playoffs.

Some members of both the Airline and Bossier boys team won’t be playing because they’re still playing football.

Airline hosts Southside in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday. Bossier travels to Kaplan for a Class 3A first-round game.

The Airline girls were 16-16 last season.

The annual Bossier Parish Jamboree is Friday at Airline.

Here is the schedule.

2 p.m., Benton vs. Parkway (girls)

3:05, Benton vs. Parkway (boys)

4:10, Plain Dealing vs. Haughton (girls)

5:15, Plain Dealing vs. Haughton (boys)

6:20, Bossier vs. Airline (girls)

7:25, Bossier vs. Airline (boys)

Admission is $6.

There will be a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. catered by Magnolia Catering with hush puppies, fries and tea. It will be in front of the school’s C/D wings. Cost is $10.

The regular season starts next week.

