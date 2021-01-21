High school basketball: Airline boys, girls fall to Shreve

The Airline Vikings and Lady Vikings both fell to Captain Shreve in District 1-5A boys and girls games Wednesday night at Airline.
The Vikings played the Gators tough before losing 56-51.
The Lady Vikings, who played their first game since Jan. 5 after having three straight postponed, fell 72-35.
Devin Bilbo led the Airline boys with 20 points. Devarrick Woods scored 13. Trevon Johnson added eight.
The Vikings trailed just 27-24 at the half. The Gators extended the lead to 42-35 after three quarters.
Bilbo scored 10 in the fourth quarter, but Shreve held off a rally.
The Gators improved to 13-7 overall and 4-1 in district. Shreve is tied with Parkway for second behind Natchitoches Central.
Airline dropped to 4-10 and 1-4.
Kori Rice led the Airline girls with 13 points. The Lady Vikings fell to 10-11 and 0-4.
Captain Shreve (12-5, 4-1) is tied with Parkway for first