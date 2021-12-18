High school basketball: Airline edges Benton in 1-5A girls game; Bearkats host Vikings Saturday afternoon

The Airline Lady Vikings edged the Benton Lady Tigers 48-46 in a District 1-5A girls game Friday night at Benton.

In the other 1-5A games, Haughton fell to Captain Shreve 53-29 at Haughton and Southwood defeated Byrd 62-26 at Southwood.

The Airline-Benton game was close throughout. Benton led 14-13 after the first quarter and 24-23 at the half.

The Lady Tigers extended the lead to 40-35 after three quarters.

But the Lady Vikings rallied in the fourth, outscoring Benton 13-6 to pull out the victory.

Kayla Hampton scored nine of her team-high 19 points in the quarter. She was 4-of-4 from the free throw line. Two of those came near the end of the game.

Kori Rice had 11 points and three blocks. Paige Marshall and Faith Rush scored eight points each. Erin Pradier had seven assists.

Benton’s Marissa Schoth had a big game with 22 points. Riley Grace Stanford hit three 3-pointers and had 13 points.

Airline improved to 11-5 overall and 2-0 in district. Benton dropped to 10-4 and 1-1.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs fell to 8-5 and 0-2. Captain Shreve improved to 8-4 and 2-0.

In a boys game Saturday, Airline (6-1) puts its six-game winning streak on the line against Bossier (9-4) at 2 p.m. at Bossier.