High school basketball: Airline girls, Benton boys win

The Airline girls and Benton boys won games Wednesday night.

Kori Rice sank a free throw with no time left on the clock to lift the Lady Vikings to a 46-45 victory over Gibsland-Coleman at Airline.

Airline raised its record to 3-4.

The Tigers routed Mansfield 52-31 in their first game in the Northwood tournament, improving to 5-1.

At Airline, Rice and Toria Brocks led the Lady Vikings with 13 points each.

Rice also had nine blocks and eight rebounds.

Airline is scheduled to travel to Natchitoches on Thursday to play St. Mary’s (0-1). The Lady Vikings are also scheduled to host Huntington (6-0) on Saturday.

In a girls game Tuesday, Haughton fell to Haynesville 38-37. The Lady Bucs (1-4) are scheduled to visit West Monroe on Thursday.

In a girls game Friday, Parkway (1-0) is scheduled to host Ruston (3-1).

Benton (4-1) is playing in the Denham Springs tournament, which starts Thursday.

The Benton boys are scheduled to play three more games in the Northwood tournament — Thursday at 6 p.m. against North Caddo, Friday at 8:15 against Booker T. Washington and Saturday against Green Oaks at 3:30.

In boys games Friday, Parkway (1-0) plays its home opener against Ruston (3-0), and Plain Dealing (0-2) is scheduled to visit Haughton (1-1).

Bossier and Airline are in the Carroll tournament in Monroe.

Bossier (4-0) is scheduled to play Ouachita Parish (0-1) Friday at 7:30.

Airline is scheduled to play Carroll (2-1) Saturday at 6:30 in the debut of new head coach Eddie Hamilton.