High school basketball Airline girls down Haughton

The Airline Lady Vikings defeated the Haughton Lady Bucs 43-32 Tuesday night in a District 1-5A game at Haughton.

Because of COVID-19-related quarantining, multiple games were canceled.

In the only boys game, Plain Dealing fell to Homer 58-49 at home. It was the Lions’ first game since Jan. 15.

In a District 1-1A girls game, Plain Dealing lost to Homer 51-46.

Boys’ games postponed or canceled were Parkway at Southwood, Airline at Haughton, Benton at Captain Shreve and Bossier at North Webster.

The Parkway-Southwood game is scheduled to be made up Friday night.

Girls’ games postponed or canceled were Parkway at Southwood and Benton at Captain Shreve.

At Haughton, Kori Rice and Toria Brocks led Airline (12-14, 2-7) with 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Rice had eight rebounds and two blocks. Brocks had seven rebounds and two steals.

Faith Rush grabbed 13 rebounds.

Airline is scheduled to host Byrd Thursday at 5.

At Plain Dealing, Darrien Perry led the Lions (1-10, 0-3) with 14 points. Carnez Hillmon added nine. Kendric Blanks and Tyrese Kimble scored eight each.

Homer improved to 8-9 overall and 5-2 in district.

The Plain Dealing girls fell to 5-8 and 2-3. Homer improved to 9-6 and 6-0.