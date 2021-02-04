High school basketball: Airline girls drop Byrd; Bossier boys lose another close one

The Airline Lady Vikings closed their regular season with a 46-29 District 1-5A victory over Byrd Thursday night at Airline.

In a non-district boys game, the Bossier Bearkats dropped a 34-33 decision to Neville at Bossier.

At Airline, Toria Brocks scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Lady Vikings (13-14, 3-7). She also had four steals and two blocks.

Kori Rice had 11 points and nine rebounds. Faith Rush had eight points and six rebounds.

Byrd dropped to 4-14 and 0-10.

At Bossier, Tahj Roots led the Bearkats (14-9) with nine points.

Sedrick Applewhite and Javon Johnson scored six each. Joseph Manning had five.

Mack Jones paced Neville (12-7) with 15 points, including four 3-pointers.

The low-scoring game was close all the way. Bossier led 22-16 at the half and 30-29 at the end of three quarters. The Tigers edged the Bearkats 5-3 in the fourth.

The loss was Bossier’s sixth by two or fewer points. It was the fourth by one point.