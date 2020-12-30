High school basketball: Airline girls extend win streak to five; Parkway falls to Huntington in battle of undefeated girls teams; Airline boys’ rally comes up short against Red River

The Airline Lady Vikings extended their winning streak to five with a 55-49 victory over Red River on Tuesday at Airline.

Meanwhile, in a battle of undefeated girls teams at Parkway, the Lady Panthers fell to Huntington 64-52.

In a boys game, Airline lost to Red River 65-61 at Airline.

Toria Brocks scored 18 points as the Airline girls evened their record at 9-9. She also had six blocks.

Kori Rice scored 14 points and also blocked six shots. Endia Pradier had 10 points, including eight in the second half.

Red River’s Kierra Smith hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 of her 25 points in the first half.

Brocks also sank three from behind the arc and scored 11 points in the half. The Lady Vikings went into the locker room down 28-27.

With Brocks sinking another 3 and scoring seven points, Airline took a 41-39 lead into the fourth quarter. Pradier had four points in the third.

Airline’s Kaleigh Brown came through at clutch time in the fourth, sinking four of five free throws. She was six-of-seven from the line in the game. She had a 3-pointer in the first half and finished with nine points.

Airline is scheduled to host Haynesville on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Red River dropped to 3-6.

Devin Bilbo led the Airline boys with 22 points. Devarrick Woods added 12 and Trevon Jackson 11.

Red River put the Vikings in a 23-14 hole in the first quarter. The Bulldogs (6-3) extended the lead to 36-24 at the half.

Airline cut the lead to 46-40 after three quarters. Bilbo scored 12 in the fourth but the Bulldogs held on for the victory.

Airline (2-6) is scheduled to host Plain Dealing at 7 Wednesday.

At Parkway, Mikaylah Williams led the Lady Panthers (9-1) with 18 points. Chloe Larry chipped in 14.

Samantha Taylor paced Huntington (14-0) with 31 points. She had 26 in a 59-46 victory over defending 5A champ Benton on Monday.

The victory over Benton was the Lady Raiders’s closest game of the season until the 12-point win Tuesday. Huntington’s average margin of victory is about 36 points per game.

Parkway started slow and trailed 13-8 after a quarter. Balanced scoring in the second helped the Lady Panthers get within one at the half.

Bell scored 13 in the third quarter but Parkway stayed close and trailed 41-38 going into the fourth. But Taylor tallied 13 in the final period and Huntington pulled away.

The Lady Raiders hit 10-of-13 free throws in the fourth. Larry was four-of-four from the line in the quarter and had eight points.