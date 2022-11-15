High school basketball: Airline rallies past West Monroe in double OT in boys season opener

Colby O’Glee scored 28 points as Airline rallied for a 69-58 double-overtime victory over West Monroe in a boys season opener at Airline Monday night.

In another boys game, Haughton fell to Evangel Christian 60-40 in Robert Price’s first game as head coach.

In girls openers, Benton fell to Ruston 41-36 at Benton, and Plain Dealing lost to Loyola College Prep 44-16 at Plain Dealing.

At Airline, the Vikings trailed 31-23 at the half and 43-35 after three quarters.

The Vikings rallied in the fourth and the game went into overtime tied at 51.

O’Glee scored all five of Airline’s points in the first overtime. West Monroe had a chance to win with a quick 3-point attempt at the buzzer off an out-of-bounds pass but the shot bounced off the rim.

The Vikings dominated the second overtime, outscoring the Rebels 13-2. O’Glee scored six points, including four free throws. Tre’ Jackson sank 4-of-4 free throws. Sincere Walker had a conveniental three-point play and a two-point basket.

O’Glee scored 24 of his points in the second half and overtime periods.

Jackson, who finished his junior football season just three days ago, finished with 10 points.

Ozavion Buford and Jeremiah Blaze hit 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Buford had two in the game and finished with eight points.

Airline hit seven 3-pointers in the game.

Jahvion Pickens, who sank four 3-pointers, led West Monroe with 20 points.

Airline returns to action Thursday against Ruston on the road.

At Benton, the game was tight all the way.

The Lady Tigers led 25-24 at the half. Ruston led by one after three quarters then outscored Benton 10-6 in the fourth.

Marissa Schoth, a first-team All-Parish selection last season, led Benton with 12 points. Tate Sellers added eight, all in the second half.

Benton and Plain Dealing are both playing in the Battle on the Hardwood Classic at Parkway.

The Lady Tigers play their first game against Woodlawn at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The Lady Lions play their first game against Bossier at 4 Wednesday.

In a boys game Tuesday, Bossier opens the season at home against Haughton at 7:30.

In an MAIS game, Providence Classical Academy will look to win its fourth straight to start the season against Union Christian at home.

In girls LHSAA season openers Tuesday, Airline visits Bossier at 6, Haughton hosts Homer at 6 and Parkway visits Wossman at 6.

Plain Dealing returns to action against Woodlawn at home.

In an MAIS game, Providence Classical Academy hosts Union Christian.