High school basketball: Airline to face Huntington for ‘Doc’ Edwards boys title

Kevin White Jr. hit a contested shot inside the lane with 2 seconds left to lift the Airline Vikings past the Bossier Bearkats 49-48 in the “Doc” Edwards Invitational boys semifinals Friday night at Airline.

The Vikings (9-7) face defending champion Huntington (12-5) for the championship Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Huntington defeated Northwood 47-36 in the other semifinal.

Bossier (11-6) plays Northwood (8-6) in the third-place game at 4:30.

Airline and Benton came up just short in the girls semifinals.

The Lady Vikings fell to Hornbeck 45-42, and the Lady Tigers lost to Arcadia 45-40.

Hornbeck (15-6) and Arcadia (18-2) face off for the title at 6.

Airline (12-5) plays Benton (11-10) in the third-place game at 3.

Bossier led Airline 26-24 at the half. The Bearkats extended the lead to 36-29 with 4:30 left in the third.

White followed his own miss and the Vikings cut the lead to one with just over two minutes left in the quarter. The Bearkats pushed the lead back to four by the end of the quarter.

White came up big again in the fourth, hitting a 3-pointer to tie it at 43 with 4:20 left.

Bossier hit a 3 with 2:30 left for a 48-45 lead.

White sank two free throws with 2:08 left to get Airline within one.

Both teams missed free throws down the stretch. Turnovers also cost Bossier.

Airline called timeouts with 7.9 and 7.1 seconds left.

White drove right and scored a few feet from the basket while falling down. The Bearkats got a shot off just past halfcourt.

White finished with 20 points. Tre’Von Jackson led Airline with 22.

Javon Johnson paced Bossier with 18 points. Kerel Dean scored 12.

In the girls semifinals, Airline led Hornbeck 22-21 at the half.

The Lady Hornets hit a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left in the third quarter to take a 37-34 lead.

Hornbeck led 43-38 with 2:36 left. Airline got within one on a steal and layup by Ke’Zyriah Sykes.

The Lady Vikings had a chance to take the lead but turned the ball over with 38 seconds left.

Hornbeck got a breakaway layup with 31 seconds for the 45-42 lead. The Lady Vikings missed a 3 with 16.4 seconds left.

They forced a turnover with 12 seconds left but missed two more 3s.

Sykes led Airline with 25 points. Jaida Davis led Hornbeck with 21.

Benton rallied late against Arcadia but couldn’t overcome a slow start. The Lady Tigers trailed 22-11 at he half and 35-21 after three quarters.

Avery Ryan led Benton with 19 points. Chloe Bailey added 11.

In boys quarterfinal games earlier Friday, Bossier downed Minden 62-41 and Airline defeated Booker T. Washington.

Johnson led Bossier with 24 points. He hit three 3-pointers and scored 18 in the first half as the Bearkats rolled to a 37-21 lead.

Dean added 12 points and Mateo Guerrero eight.

In girls quarterfinal games, Airline defeated Booker T. Washington 57-46, and Benton edged Captain Shreve 45-43.

Sykes led Airline with 23 points. Paige Marshall scored 14.

Eight Lady Tigers scored in Benton’s victory.

Taylor Brown, Kryshna Bostic and Ryan all scored eight. Bailey had seven and Mikayela Sanchez six.

The Benton boys fell to Ringgold 59-50 in tbd consolation semifinals. Marc Perry led the Tigers with 18 points. Becket Moore had 11.

Ringgold’s Jbari Adams had 17 points and 12 rebounds.

—

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS

Consolation quarterfinals

Loyola 51, Hornbeck 45

Haughton 81, Gibsland-Coleman 76

Ringgold 81, Homer 53

Semifinals

Loyola 63, Haughton 56

Ringgold 59, Benton 50

Championship quarterfinals

Airline def. BTW

Bossier 62, Minden 41

Huntington 75, Ebarb 41

Semifinals

Huntington 47, Northwood 36

Airline 49, Bossier 48

Huntington 47, Northwood 36

GIRLS

Consolation quarterfinals

Homer 44, Bossier 36

Loyola 38, Ebarb 21

Minden 47, Zwolle 45

Semifinals

Homer 45, Loyola 33

Northwood 68, Minden 47

Championship quarterfinals

Airline 57, BTW 45

Hornbeck 54, East Beauregard 52

Benton 45, Captain Shreve 43

Arcadia 53, Gibsland-Coleman 34

Semifinals

Hornbeck 45, Airline 42

Arcadia 45, Benton 40

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Noon, Homer vs. Northwood (girls consolation finals)

1:30, Loyola vs. Ringgold (boys consolation finals)

3, Airline vs. Benton (girls third-place game)

4:30, Bossier vs. Northwood (boys third-place game)

6, Arcadia vs. Hornbeck (girls championship)

7:30, Airline vs. Huntington (boys championship)