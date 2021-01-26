High school basketball: Annual Pink Out games set for Tuesday night at Benton

The Benton and Airline girls and boys teams face off Tuesday night at Benton in their annual Pink games to raise breast cancer awareness.

Donations will be accepted at the door. All proceeds will go to Benton teacher Ella Hoffman to help pay medical expenses. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in August.

The girls game starts at 6 and will be followed by the boys.

Here is Tuesday’s prep basketball schedule.

Boys

Airline (4-10, 1-4) at Benton (16-7, 2-4)

Bossier (13-7) at Woodlawn (18-2)

Captain Shreve (13-7, 4-1) at Haughton (5-7, 1-5)

Parkway (9-3) at Calvary Baptist (18-5)

Girls

Airline (10-12, 0-5) at Benton (12-6, 5-2)

Captain Shreve (13-5, 6-1) at Haughton (7-15, 1-5)

Parkway (14-3, 6-1) at Natchitoches Central (6-7, 1-4)

Plain Dealing (5-6, 2-1) at Haynesville (6-6, 3-1)