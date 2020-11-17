High school basketball: Battle on the Hardwood Classic boasts another strong field of girls teams

The Battle on the Hardwood Classic boasts another strong field featuring some of the state’s top girls programs.

The event, hosted by Bossier High, starts Wednesday and runs through Saturday. Eighteen teams will play 21 games at Bossier and Rusheon Middle School.

As an added attraction, the defending Class 3A boys champion Bossier Bearkats will take on Captain Shreve Friday night at 7:30 at Bossier.

In addition to host Bossier, parish teams Benton and Airline are in the field.

Defending Class 5A state Benton faces old Class 4A rival Warren Easton in the Thursday nightcap at Bossier.

In 2017-18, Warren Easton defeated Benton 64-54 in the 4A semifinals. In 2018-19, Benton defeated Easton 45-43 in the Battle on the Hardwood Classic. But the Lady Eagles won 58-49 in the Class 4A state championship game.

Last season in the Battle, Benton rolled to an 81-50 victory. Warren Easton went on to finish 4A runner-up after winning two straight titles.

The Lady Tigers face 2020 Class 1A runner-up Delhi on Wednesday and 2020 quarterfinalist Neville on Saturday.

Airline plays Rayville on Friday and Booker T. Washington on Saturday. Bossier takes on 2020 quarterfinalist Haynesville on Wednesday, 2019 Division II champion Liberty (former Lee) on Thursday and Neville on Saturday.

Other top teams in the field include 2019 5A champion Captain Shreve, 2020 3A runner-up Mansfield, 2020 5A semifinalist Natchitoches Central and 2020 5A runner-up Ouachita Parish.

Schedule

At Bossier High

Wednesday

4:30, Bossier vs. Haynesville

6, Benton vs. Delhi

7:30, Liberty vs. Mansfield

Thursday

3, Haynesville vs. Woodlawn

4:30, Mansfield vs. Southwood

6, Bossier vs. Liberty

7, Benton vs. Warren Easton

Friday

3, Huntington vs. Warren Easton

4:30, Captain Shreve vs. Liberty

6, Bossier vs. Carroll

7:30, (boys) Bossier vs. Carroll

Saturday

9, Captain Shreve vs. Warren Easton

10:30, Bossier vs. Neville

12, Airline vs. BTW

1:30 Natchitoches Central vs. Carroll

3, Benton vs. Neville

4:30, Huntington vs. Ouachita Parish

At Rusheon

Friday

3, Natchitoches Central vs. BTW

4:30, Airline vs. Rayville

6, Natchitoches Central vs. Woodlawn

7:30, Southwood vs. Delhi

Saturday

10:30, Green Oaks vs. Rayville

12, Southwood vs. Ouachita Parish

1:30, Captain Shreve vs. Rayville

4:30, Green Oaks vs. Carroll