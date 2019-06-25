High school basketball: Benton, Airline hosting team camps

Benton and Airline are hosting team camps this week.

Benton’s boys camp starts Tuesday and runs through Thursday. Benton, Parkway and Plain Dealing are competing along with Calvary Baptist, Booker T. Washington, Loyola, North DeSoto and Homer.

The Benton, Parkway and Loyola junior varsity teams are also competing.

The camp concludes Thursday with a tournament.

The Airline girls camp is Tuesday and Wednesday. Fourteen schools are competing including Airline, Benton, Haughton, Bossier and Plain Dealing. Other teams competing are D’Arbonne Woods, Pineville, Mansfield, Red River, Natchitoches Central, Richwood, Northwood and Ruston.

Airline and Benton are fielding two teams.

Captain Shreve (Class 5A) and Mansfield (Class 2A) are coming off state championship seasons. Benton was the Class 4A runner-up last season. Red River was a Class 2A semifinalist.

Benton team camp schedule

Tuesday

High school gym

11:30 a.m., Plain Dealing vs. Calvary

12:30 p.m., Parkway vs. Benton

1:30, BTW vs. Loyola

2:30, Northwood vs. Plain Dealing

3:30, Parkway vs. BTW

4:30, North DeSoto vs. Loyola

Middle school gym

12:30, Loyola JV vs. Benton JV

1:30, Parkway JV vs. Benton JV

2:30, Calvary vs. Benton

3:30, Parkway JV vs. Loyola JV

Wednesday

High school gym

11 a.m., Benton vs. North DeSoto

Noon, Calvary vs. Loyola

1, Parkway vs. Homer

2, BTW vs. North DeSoto

3, Homer vs. Loyola

4, Plain Dealing vs. Parkway

Middle school gym

Noon, Benton JV vs. Parkway JV

1, Benton vs. Plain Dealing

2, Loyola JV vs. Parkway JV

4, BTW vs. Calvary

Thursday

High school gym

11 a.m., North Caddo vs. Benton

Noon, Homer vs. BTW

1, Plain Dealing vs. North Caddo-Benton winner

2, Consolation semifinal

3, Winners’ bracket semifinal

4, Consolation final

5, Winners’ bracket final

Middle school gym

Noon, Warriors vs. Loyola

1, Parkway vs. Calvary

2, Consolation semifinal

3, Winners’ bracket semifinal

Airline girls team camp schedule

Tuesday

8:30 a.m, Airline vs. Northwood

9:20, D’Arbonne Woods vs. Bossier

10:10, Plain Dealing vs. Airline 3

11, Northwood vs. Pineville

11:50, D’Arbonne Woods vs. Richwood

12:40 p.m., Plain Dealing vs. Pineville

1:30, Natchitoches Central vs. Bossier

2:20, Airline 2 vs. Richwood

3:10, Benton vs. Natchitoches Central

4, Mansfield vs. Haughton

4:50, Airline vs. Red River

5:40, Benton vs. Mansfield

6:30, Haughton vs. Red River

Wednesday

9 a.m., Plain Dealing vs. D’Arbonne Woods

9:50, Airline vs. Mansfield

10:40, Plain Dealing vs. Richwood

11:30, Northwood vs. Mansfield

12:20 p.m., Richwood vs. Bossier

1:10, D’Arbonne Woods vs. Captain Shreve

2, Captain Shreve vs. Benton

2:50, Airline vs. Natchitoches Central

3:40, Captain Shreve vs. Northwood

4:30, Haughton vs. Natchitoches Central

5:20, Airline 2 vs. Benton 2

6:10, Haughton vs. Benton

