High school basketball: Benton, Airline hosting team camps

Benton and Airline are hosting team camps this week.
Benton’s boys camp starts Tuesday and runs through Thursday. Benton, Parkway and Plain Dealing are competing along with Calvary Baptist, Booker T. Washington, Loyola, North DeSoto and Homer.
The Benton, Parkway and Loyola junior varsity teams are also competing.
The camp concludes Thursday with a tournament.
The Airline girls camp is Tuesday and Wednesday. Fourteen schools are competing including Airline, Benton, Haughton, Bossier and Plain Dealing. Other teams competing are D’Arbonne Woods, Pineville, Mansfield, Red River, Natchitoches Central, Richwood, Northwood and Ruston.
Airline and Benton are fielding two teams.
Captain Shreve (Class 5A) and Mansfield (Class 2A) are coming off state championship seasons. Benton was the Class 4A runner-up last season. Red River was a Class 2A semifinalist.
Benton team camp schedule
Tuesday
High school gym
11:30 a.m., Plain Dealing vs. Calvary
12:30 p.m., Parkway vs. Benton
1:30, BTW vs. Loyola
2:30, Northwood vs. Plain Dealing
3:30, Parkway vs. BTW
4:30, North DeSoto vs. Loyola
Middle school gym
12:30, Loyola JV vs. Benton JV
1:30, Parkway JV vs. Benton JV
2:30, Calvary vs. Benton
3:30, Parkway JV vs. Loyola JV
Wednesday
High school gym
11 a.m., Benton vs. North DeSoto
Noon, Calvary vs. Loyola
1, Parkway vs. Homer
2, BTW vs. North DeSoto
3, Homer vs. Loyola
4, Plain Dealing vs. Parkway
Middle school gym
Noon, Benton JV vs. Parkway JV
1, Benton vs. Plain Dealing
2, Loyola JV vs. Parkway JV
4, BTW vs. Calvary
Thursday
High school gym
11 a.m., North Caddo vs. Benton
Noon, Homer vs. BTW
1, Plain Dealing vs. North Caddo-Benton winner
2, Consolation semifinal
3, Winners’ bracket semifinal
4, Consolation final
5, Winners’ bracket final
Middle school gym
Noon, Warriors vs. Loyola
1, Parkway vs. Calvary
2, Consolation semifinal
3, Winners’ bracket semifinal
Airline girls team camp schedule
Tuesday
8:30 a.m, Airline vs. Northwood
9:20, D’Arbonne Woods vs. Bossier
10:10, Plain Dealing vs. Airline 3
11, Northwood vs. Pineville
11:50, D’Arbonne Woods vs. Richwood
12:40 p.m., Plain Dealing vs. Pineville
1:30, Natchitoches Central vs. Bossier
2:20, Airline 2 vs. Richwood
3:10, Benton vs. Natchitoches Central
4, Mansfield vs. Haughton
4:50, Airline vs. Red River
5:40, Benton vs. Mansfield
6:30, Haughton vs. Red River
Wednesday
9 a.m., Plain Dealing vs. D’Arbonne Woods
9:50, Airline vs. Mansfield
10:40, Plain Dealing vs. Richwood
11:30, Northwood vs. Mansfield
12:20 p.m., Richwood vs. Bossier
1:10, D’Arbonne Woods vs. Captain Shreve
2, Captain Shreve vs. Benton
2:50, Airline vs. Natchitoches Central
3:40, Captain Shreve vs. Northwood
4:30, Haughton vs. Natchitoches Central
5:20, Airline 2 vs. Benton 2
6:10, Haughton vs. Benton