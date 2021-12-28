High school basketball: Benton, Bossier, Airline girls advance to ‘Doc’ Edwards quarterfinals

The Benton Lady Tigers, Bossier Lady Kats and Airline Lady Vikings advanced to the quarterfinals of the girls division Monday on the first day of the “Doc” Edwards Invitational.

Benton rolled past Red River 55-19, Bossier downed Minden 34-15 and Airline routed Haynesville 68-26.

Benton (12-4) faces Gibsland-Coleman (16-4) on at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at BPCC. Airline (13-6) plays Woodlawn (9-6) at 1 at Airline. Bossier (3-9) takes on Hargrave, Texas, which defeated Plain Dealing in the first round, at 10 a.m. at Airline.

Gibsland-Coleman defeated Booker T. Washington 63-41 in the first round. Woodlawn downed Logansport 53-24.

In a boys quarterfinal game, Plain Dealing lost to Captain Shreve 54-24.

Riley Grace Stanford and Marissa Schoth led Benton with 18 and 16 points, respectively.

Schoth scored 10 in the first quarter as the Lady Tigers jumped out to a 13-4 lead.

Stanford made two of her three 3-pointers and scored 11 in the second quarter. Schoth added six more and Benton led 33-9 at the half.

The Airline boys received a first-round bye. The Vikings (6-4) face Northwood at 2:30 Tuesday at Airline. The Falcons (8-6) handed Class C Hornbeck only its second loss 67-55.

In other girls first-round games, Northwood defeated Plainview 41-35 and Sulphur dropped Homer 59-34.

In other boys first-round games, Lakeview defeated Minden and Booker T. Washington downed Lakeside 77-27.

In another quarterfinal game, Red River defeated Woodlawn 70-67.

Here is Tuesday’s schedule.

Session I

Boys

At Airline

Airline vs. Northwood, 2:30

At BPCC

Lakeview vs. BTW, 1

At Cope

Minden vs. Lakeside, 2:30

Girls

At Airline

Bossier vs. Hargrave, Texas, 10

Northwood vs. Sulphur, 11:30

Airline vs. Woodlawn, 1

At BPCC

Plainview vs. Homer, 11:30

Gibsland-Coleman vs. Benton, 2:30

At Cope

Haynesville vs. Logansport, 10

Red River vs. BTW, 11:30

Minden vs. Plain Dealing, 1

Session II

Boys

At Airline

Semifinals, Red River vs. Captain Shreve, 4

Semifinals, Airline-Northwood winner vs. Lakeview-BTW winner, 7

At BPCC

Consolation semifinals, Minden-Lakeside winner, 7

Consolation semifinals, Woodlawn vs. Plain Dealing, 8:30

Girls

At Airline

Semifinals, Airline-Woodlawn winner vs. Northwood-Sulphur winner, 5:30

Semifinals, Bossier-Hargrave winner vs. Gibland-Coleman-Benton winner, 8:30

At BPCC

Consolation semifinals, Haynesville-Logansport winner vs. Plainview-Homer winner, 4

Consolation semifinals, Minden-Plain Dealing winner vs. BTW-Red River winner