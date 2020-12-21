High school basketball: Benton boys rally past Ouachita Parish; Airline sweeps Lakeview

The Benton Tigers rallied in the fourth quarter for a 61-57 victory over the Ouachita Parish Lions in boys high school basketball action Monday night at Benton.

Elsewhere, the Airline boys and girls swept Lakeview at Airline. The Vikings won 69-60, and the Lady Vikings won 50-33.

Both Lakeview teams lost for the first time this season.

In another boys game, Bossier suffered a tough 56-55 loss to Walker in the Walker tournament.

At Benton, Greg Manning and Ryan Ward led the Tigers (12-3) with 17 and 15 points, respectively. Brodie Romero added 10 and Dylan Slaid seven.

Benton led 29-25 at the half. Ouachita Parish rallied in the third, outscoring the Tigers 18-7 for a 43-36 lead.

Benton turned the tables in the fourth, outscoring the Lions 25-14.

The Tigers made 15-of-20 free throws in the fourth and 23-of-32 in the game.

Romero and Manning hit big 3-pointers in the quarter. Ward, who had a pair of 3s in the first half, scored seven.

James Ross led Ouachita Parish (5-7) with 18 points, including three 3s.

At Airline, the Vikings raised their record to 2-4. Lakeview dropped to 9-1.

Kori Rice and Toria Brocks paced the Lady Vikings (6-9) with 12 points each. Faith Rush added nine and Reagan Amos eight.

Lakeview dropped to 6-1.

At Walker, Joseph Manning hit four 3-pointers and led the Bearkats (7-3) with 28 points. Lakavin Thomas added nine.

The Bearkats trailed 22-11 after the first quarter. The second quarter was a different story. Bossier went on a 25-2 run and led 36-24 at the half.

Manning had 17 points in the first two quarters.

The Wildcats came out strong in the third, outscoring the Bearkats 18-7 and cutting the lead to one.

Walker (2-2), a Class 5A semifinalist last season, scored the winning basket with 13.3 seconds left.

The loss was Bossier’s second by a point. The Bearkats’ other loss was by four points.