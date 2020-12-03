High school basketball: Benton boys win fourth in a row; PCA boys win

The Benton Tigers extended their winning streak to four with a 73-37 victory over the North Caddo Titans on Thursday in the Northwood tournament.

Brodie Romero led Benton (6-1) with 16 points. Ryan Ward, Todd Dominick and Jyrell McClendon scored eight apiece. Dylan Slaid added seven.

Romero scored 13 in the first half as the Tigers cruised to a 36-17 lead.

Benton is scheduled to play Booker T. Washington at 8:15 p.m. Friday then close the tournament against Green Oaks at 3:30 Saturday.

In another boys game, Providence Classical Academy routed Mt. Olive Christian 92-63 at home.

Grant Gordon and Cole Thornton led PCA (6-3) with 22 and 20 points, respectively.

Jordan Orr added 18 and Ethan Platt had 12.

In a girls game, Airline fell to St. Mary’s 42-40 in Natchitoches.

Kori Rice had 12 points, seven steals and four blocks. Toria Brocks and Endia Pradier scored 11 and 10, respectively.

Airline’s last four games have all been decided by three points or less.

The Lady Vikings (3-5) are scheduled to host Huntington (6-0) Saturday.

Schedule

Boys

Friday

Ruston at Parkway, 7

Plain Dealing at Haughton, 6

Bossier in Carroll tournament

Benton vs. BTW (Northwood tournament), 8:15

Saturday

Airline vs. Carroll (Carroll tournament), 7

Girls

Friday

Ruston at Parkway, 5:30

Benton in Denham Springs tournament

Saturday

Huntington at Airline, 5

Benton in Denham Springs tournament