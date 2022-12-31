High school basketball: Benton girls runner-up in ‘Doc’ Edwards Invitational

Benton erased a double-digit deficit against Gibsland-Coleman in the second half of the “Doc” Edwards Invitational girls championship game Friday night.

But the Lady Tigers went cold down the stretch and the Lady Bulldogs took advantage, winning 50-43.

In the boys championship game, Bossier fell to Huntington 79-70.

Airline dropped a 40-37 victory to Captain Shreve in the third-place game.

Both Huntington and Shreve went undefeated in the tournament. The Gators defeated Bossier 40-38 in Thursday’s semifinals. But because of an incident during a preseason scrimmage between the teams resulting in multiple ejections, they were advised not to play each other again this season. Therefore the switch was made to give both another game.

Airline won the girls third-place game with a 49-45 victory over Haughton.

Benton trailed 27-15 at the half of the girls title game.

The Lady Tigers slowly chipped away at the lead in the third quarter, slicing the Lady Bulldogs’ advantage to six.

Marissa Schoth intercepted a pass at midcourt and went in for the layup to give Benton a 36-35 lead with 5:13 left in the game.

But the Lady Tigers struggled offensively the rest of the way. The Lady Bulldogs went on a 15-3 run over the next four minutes.

Schoth and Maddy Ryan led Benton with 14 points each. Tate Sellers added eight.

Gibsland-Coleman sophomore Samora Sampson, named the tournament’s MVP, had a game-high 28 points.

She scored 15 points in the first half. After going scoreless in the third quarter, she scored 13 in the fourth. Sampson was 7-of-10 from the free throw line in the quarter.

Benton (12-7) hosts Byrd at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a District 1-5A matchup.

Gibsland-Coleman, the 2022 Class C runner-up, improved to 19-3. The Lady Bulldogs also won the Minden Holiday Classic two weeks ago.

Bossier fell behind Huntington 10-0. The Bearkats then went on a 12-3 run and trailed 13-12 after the first quarter.

The Raiders got going offensively in the second quarter and led 33-24 at the half.

Bossier picked up the pace in the third quarter. Tahj Roots scored nine of his game-high 21 points, and Lakavin Thomas scored seven of his 15.

But the Bearkats couldn’t slow the Raiders down and Huntington led 54-43 after three quarters.

Thomas scored inside to cut the lead to 57-52 with 5:38 left. Kerel Woods made a free throw with 4:14 left to get Bossier within four.

But D’Kelveon Taylor converted a three-point play to put the Raiders up by seven.

After Huntington extended the lead to nine, Javon Johnson hit his third 3-pointer of the quarter with 28 seconds left to cut the lead to six. But the Bearkats could get no closer.

With Bossier forced to foul, the Raiders went to the free throw line 29 times in the fourth quarter and made 17.

Chris Carpenter, who was 8-of-12 from the line in the fourth, led Huntington with 19 points.

Kentravis Green added 15. Cedric Webb and Trey Carter scored 13 each. Taylor had 11.

Carter was named the tournament’s MVP.

Johnson finished with 17 points.

Bossier (9-7) and Huntington (13-5) will meet again in their only District 1-4A matchup Feb. 10 at Huntington.

The Bearkats return to action at 6:30 Wednesday against Evangel Christian on the first day of the Bossier Invitational.

In the boys third-place game, Airline trailed by nine with just over five minutes left in the game.

The Vikings rallied and got within 37-36 on a Kanayu Agu layup with 26 seconds left,

Shreve’s Marcus Lofton made two free throws with 7.6 seconds left. Airline’s Colby O’Glee made one of two free throws with 4.4 seconds left.

After he missed the second, the Vikings quickly fouled Markel Hart with 4.1 seconds left. He made the first but missed the second, and Airline had a chance to tie with a 3-pointer.

But the Vikings couldn’t get a shot off, losing the ball out of bounds as time expired.

Tre’von Jackson hit three 3-pointers and led Airline with 11 points. Bryson Broom scored all nine of his points in the third quarter.

O’Glee added eight points.

Jyrin Sowell and EJ McDonald led Shreve with nine points each. Lofton chipped in eight.

Airline (9-9) opens District 1-5A play at 7:30 Tuesday against Haughton at home.

Shreve (13-3) visits Natchitoches Central in its 1-5A opener.

In the girls third-place game, freshman Ke’Zyriah Sykes scored 19 points to lead Airline to the victory.

Rikiyah Taylor added 11 and Paige Marshall nine.

Skylar Branch paced Haughton with 16 points.

Sara White and Kenyetta Glover scored 12 and 11, respectively.

The Lady Bucs led 17-12 at the half. Sparked by a pair of 3-pointers by Taylor and seven points from Sykes, Airline outscored Haughton 24-17 in the third quarter for a 36-34 lead.

Glover had seven points and Branch six in the quarter.

Marshall converted a three-point play and scored six in the fourth as the Lady Vikings pulled out the victory.

Airline (14-5) and Haughton (15-6) meet again in a District 1-5A game Tuesday at Airline at 6.

Booker T. Washington won the boys consolation title with a 41-38 victory over Loyola.

Byrd defeated BTW 43-40 in the girls consolation finals.