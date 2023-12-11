High school basketball: Benton sweeps Northwood

Benton swept Northwood in girls and boys games Monday night.
The Lady Tigers won 62-41 and the Tigers won 49-41.
Avery Ryan led the Benton girls with 21 points.
Chloe Bailey and Reily Washington scored 13 each.
Ryan scored eight in the first quarter and the Lady Tigers led 18-10.
Bailey hit the second of her three 3-pointers in the second quarter.
Benton led 29-22 at the half.
The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Falcons 16-8 in the third quarter, extending the lead to 45-30.
Bella Wiese and Kryshna Bostic hit 3-pointers as Benton continued to pull away in the fourth,
Benton (8-4) has won three in a row. Northwood dropped to 7-3.
Greg Manning led the Benton boys with 21 points.
Trent Smith added 10 and Marc Perry eight.
The Tiger trailed 25-21 at the half. The score was tied at 35 after three quarters.
Benton (5-5) has won four in a row. Northwood dropped to 4-5.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers are both playing in the Logansport tournament later this week.