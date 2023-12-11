High school basketball: Benton sweeps Northwood

Benton swept Northwood in girls and boys games Monday night.

The Lady Tigers won 62-41 and the Tigers won 49-41.

Avery Ryan led the Benton girls with 21 points.

Chloe Bailey and Reily Washington scored 13 each.

Ryan scored eight in the first quarter and the Lady Tigers led 18-10.

Bailey hit the second of her three 3-pointers in the second quarter.

Benton led 29-22 at the half.

The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Falcons 16-8 in the third quarter, extending the lead to 45-30.

Bella Wiese and Kryshna Bostic hit 3-pointers as Benton continued to pull away in the fourth,

Benton (8-4) has won three in a row. Northwood dropped to 7-3.

Greg Manning led the Benton boys with 21 points.

Trent Smith added 10 and Marc Perry eight.

The Tiger trailed 25-21 at the half. The score was tied at 35 after three quarters.

Benton (5-5) has won four in a row. Northwood dropped to 4-5.

The Tigers and Lady Tigers are both playing in the Logansport tournament later this week.