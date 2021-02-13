High school basketball: Benton tops Haughton in 1-5A boys game; Airline, Parkway, Bossier fall

The Benton Tigers defeated the Haughton Buccaneers 65-53 in a District 1-5A boys game Friday night at Haughton.

In other 1-5A games, Airline fell to Captain Shreve 63-28 at Shreve, and Parkway lost to Byrd 56-52 at Byrd.

In a non-district game, Bossier lost to Longview 39-37 in Longview, Texas.

At Haughton, Ryan Ward led the Tigers with 15 points. Dylan Slaid added 12 and Brodie Romero 10.

The Tigers closed the regular season 19-8 overall. They finished 5-5 in 1-5A after an 0-4 start.

Zion Nelson and Pat Jones led Haughton (5-9, 1-7) with 12 points each. JJ Dudley added 10.

Both teams had success from 3-point range. The Bucs knocked down nine and the Tigers eight.

Jones topped Haughton with four. Ward led Benton with three.

Benton led 18-10 after the first quarter. Ward sank two 3s, and Brian Williams scored six points.

The teams combined for eight 3s in the second quarter alone.

Romero hit two and scored eight in the period. Jones had two. Dudley made one and added three free throws.

Both teams scored 21 total and Benton led 39-31 at the half.

The Tigers maintained the eight-point lead going into the fourth. Ward added six points. The Bucs hit three 3s but it wasn’t enough.

At Shreve, Devarrick Woods and Trevon Jackson led Airline (5-13, 2-7) with seven points each.

John Mitchell and AC Bryant paced Shreve with 13 and 12 points, respectively. The Gators closed the regular season 19-7 overall and 10-1 in district.

At Longview, District 1-3A champion Bossier finished the regular season 16-10. Seven of the Bearkats’ losses were by two points or less.

Sedrick Applewhite led Bossier with 11 points.

At Byrd, Parkway dropped to 10-7 overall and 6-3 in district. Byrd improved to 5-7 and 2-7.

In the only girls game, Plain Dealing closed the regular season with a 51-25 District 1-1A victory over Calvary Baptist at home.

The Lady Lions head into the playoffs 7-9 overall. They finished 2-3 in district.