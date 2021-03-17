High school basketball: Benton’s Anderson, Bossier’s Bryant selected to play in state All-Star games

Benton’s Jada Anderson and Bossier’s Cinco Bryant have been selected to play in the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association/Louisiana High School Coaches Association East-West All-Star girls and boys basketball games.

The games, which feature the state’s top seniors, are scheduled for Saturday at Louisiana College In Pineville. The girls game starts at 1 p.m. and the boys at 3.

Anderson helped Benton reach the state tournament all of her four years as a starting guard. The Lady Tigers reached the Class 4A semifinals in 2018 and the finals in 2019. They won the Class 5A state title in 2020 and finished runner-up this past season.

Anderson was named the MVP of the 2020 state championship game after scoring 33 points in a victory over Ouachita Parish.

Bryant helped Bossier win the 2020 Class 3A state championship. This past season, the Bearkats reached the quarterfinals before falling to Carroll 59-56 in overtime.

Other area players selected to the girls West team were Kaitlyn Antilley of Red River, Addison Martin and Jordan McLemore of 5A champion Captain Shreve and Taylor Bell of Huntington.

Red River’s Jamie Antilley will serve as the West’s head coach. Airline’s Lyndzee McConathy is an assistant.

Other area players on the boys West team are Daniel Ortiz of Division IV runner-up Calvary Baptist, District 1 MVP Darius Young of 5A state runner-up Natchitoches Central and Eric McKnight Jr. of Southwood.

Booker T. Washington’s Kenneth Sykes will serve as head coach.