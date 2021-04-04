High school basketball: Benton’s Anderson named Outstanding Player on Class 5A All-State team

By the LSWA and Staff Reports

Benton senior guard Jada Anderson has been named the Outstanding Player on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State girls basketball team.

Anderson averaged 17.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 steals. The ULM signee helped the Lady Tigers defeat three higher seeds, including No. 1 and previously undefeated Ponchatoula, en route to the state championship game.

Benton fell to fellow District 1-5A member Captain Shreve 50-39 in the title game. Shreve’s Keith Greene, who guided the Lady Gators to their second championship in three years, was named Coach of the Year.

Parkway sophomore Mikaylah Williams, who shared MVP honors with Anderson on the All-Parish team and was the 1-5A MVP, was named honorable mention. Parkway senior Sh’Diamond McKnight was also honorable mention along with Airline’s Kori Rice and Toria Brocks.

Captain Shreve senior Addison Martin was a first-team selection.

Senior Darius Young of District 1-5A champion and state runner-up Natchitoches Central was named to the boys first team. He averaged 21 points.

Parkway’s Bryce Roberts, Benton’s Dylan Slaid and Airline’s Devin Bilbo, all seniors, were named honorable mention.

Will Allen, a 6-foot-8 senior from Bonnabel who averaged 23.8 points and 15.1 rebounds, was named the Outstanding Player.

Jonathan McClinton, who guided Zachary to its first state championship since 1944, was named Coach of the Year.

LSWA CLASS 5A CHARTS

Boys

First team

Darius Young Natchitoches Central 6-5 Sr. 21.0

Emareyon McDonald Scotlandville 6-0 Sr. 18.8

Will Allen Bonnabel 6-8 Sr. 23.8

Claudell Harris Jr. Hahnville 6-3 Sr. 20.7

Nasir Degruy St. Augustine 6-4 Sr. 14.0

Second team

Javion Richard West Monroe 6-3 Sr. 12.0

Jaterrius Fusilier New Iberia 6-1 Sr. 22.8

John Mitchell Captain Shreve 6-3 Sr. 18.0

Jalen Bolden Zachary 6-4 Jr. 17.6

Warren Young Jr. Walker 6-1 So. 17.8

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: WILL ALLEN, BONNABEL

COACH OF THE YEAR: JONATHAN MCCLINTON, ZACHARY

HONORABLE MENTION: Zaheem Jackson, Scotlandville; Rashaud Winslow, Thibodaux; Terrence Ruffin, Central Lafourche; James Ross, Ouachita; Brandon Rodgers Hardy, Zachary; Mitchell Easley, Alexandria; Devin Bilbo, Airline; Dylan Slaid, Benton; Bryce Roberts, Parkway; Eric McKnight, Southwood.

Girls

First team

Pashonnay Johnson West Monroe 5-5 Jr. 17.0

Amoura Graves Ponchatoula 6-0 Sr. 22.4

Taylor Wilkins Mt. Carmel 5-10 Sr. 17.0

Jada Anderson Benton 5-3 Sr. 18.1

Addison Martin Captain Shreve 6-0 Sr. 14.0

Second team

Chysta Narcisse Lafayette 5-8 So. 20.0

Jaylee Womack Ponchatoula 5-11 Jr. 22.7

Terren Coffil John Curtis 5-9 Fr. 19.4

Jaylyn James Mandeville 5-9 Sr. 25.2

Caitlin Travis Walker 5-7 So. 20.2

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: JADA ANDERSON, BENTON

COACH OF THE YEAR: KEITH GREENE, CAPTAIN SHREVE

HONORABLE MENTION: Shamiya Butler, West Monroe; Faith Lee, Ouachita; Emerald Parker, Ruston; Aylanna Winn, Pineville; Jahniya Brown, Lafayette; Alexis Lavarine, John Curtis; Miranda Stassel, Mt. Carmel; Beyonce Henry, Terrebonne; Nia Hardison, Natchitoches Central; Kori Rice, Airline; Toria Brocks, Airline; Mikaylah Williama, Parkway; Kali Howard, Zachary; Sh’Diamond McKnight, Parkway; Kennedee Shelton, Southwood; Jermesha Frierson, Southwood; Jasmine Matthews, East St. John; Kori Joseph, Hahnville; Kyra Bradley, West Jefferson; Enrea Bougere, H.L. Bourgeois; Caitlin Howard, H.L. Bourgeois.