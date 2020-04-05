High school basketball: Benton’s Ward named Coach of the Year on LSWA 5A All-State girls team; Chambers first team, Anderson second

Benton’s Mary Ward has been named the Coach of the Year on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State girls basketball team.

Ward guided the Lady Tigers to the first basketball state championship in school history in Benton’s first year in 5A. Benton finished 29-5 after defeating Ouachita Parish 62-48 in the title game in Lake Charles.

The Lady Tigers won their five playoff games by an average of 25.6 points per game.

Ward also won a state championship as a player, helping Airline claim the 1992 5A title.

Benton senior guard Qua Chambers was selected to the first team. Chambers, who is headed to ULM, averaged 20.1 points, 4.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 8.5 rebounds.

Chambers was also the MVP on the All-Parish team.

Benton junior guard Jada Anderson was named to the All-State second team. She averaged 14 points, 3 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.7 rebounds.

Anderson scored 33 points in the state championship game and was named Most Outstanding Player.

Jerkaila Jordan of Division I champion John Curtis was named the Outstanding Player. The Tulane signee averaged 23 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Haughton junior Taralyn Sweeney, Parkway freshman Mikaylah Williams and Airline sophomore Kayla Hampton were all named honorable mention.

Airline junior Devin Bilbo and Parkway senior Bryce Roberts were named honorable mention on the 5A boys team.

Reece Beekman of Division I Champion Scotlandville was named Outstanding Player. The Virginia signee averaged 19.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists.

Lance Brasher, who led Alexandria to a 32-6 record and the first state championship in school history, was named Coach of the Year.

LSWA CLASS 5A ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAMS

BOYS

First team

Name Player Ht Cl Avg

Latrell Holly Alexandria 6-1 Sr. 15.0

Deondre’ Buggage H.L. Bourgeois 5-9 Sr. 26.0

Jaron Pierre St. Augustine 6-4 Sr. 22.0

Jalen Cook Walker 6-0 Sr. 29.5

Reece Beekman Scotlandville 6-3 Sr. 19.4

Second team

Name Player Ht Cl Avg

Jamal Davis Ouachita 5-9 Sr. 12.0

Cleveland Harris III Comeaux 6-2 Sr. 23.0

Will Allen Bonnabel 6-8 Jr. 14.6

Devonte Snow Natchitoches Central 6-0 Sr. 23.0

Tai’Reon Joseph Scotlandville 6-2 Sr. 19.8

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: REECE BEEKMAN, SCOTLANDVILLE

COACH OF THE YEAR: LANCE BRASHER, ALEXANDRIA

Honorable mention

Quez Owens, Ouachita; Desmond McQuain, Alexandria; Corey Dunning, Lafayette; Bentravin Phillips, Lafayette; Kyren Lacy, Thibodaux; Kaden Pierre, Hahnville; Claudell Harris Jr., Hahnville; T.J Small, Brother Martin; Tyron Williams, Bonnabel; Daniel Ortiz, Southwood; Kendall Coleman, Captain Shreve; John Mitchell, Captain Shreve; Devin Bilbo, Airline; Bryce Roberts, Parkway; Kentrell Garnett, Catholic; Jaquan Latula, New Iberia; Kendrick Delahoussaye, Lafayette; Chavez Brown, Terrebonne; Calvin Bullock, Destrehan; Carvell Teasett, Scotlandville; Chaun Moore, Zachary; Brian Thomas Jr., Walker; Camryn Carter, East Ascension; Hobert Grayson IV, East Ascension.

GIRLS

First team

Name Player Ht Cl Avg

Lafaedria Green Ouachita 6-0 Sr. 11.2

Erica Lafayette McKinley 5-10 Sr. 19.0

Qua Chambers Benton 5-7 Sr. 20.1

Jerkaila Jordan John Curtis 5-9 Sr. 23.0

Amoura Graves Ponchatoula 6-0 Jr. 23.5

Second team

Name Player Ht Cl Avg

Kate Thompson Denham Springs 6-2 Sr. 17.0

Mikaylah Manley Barbe 5-9 Fr. 28.0

Jada Anderson Benton 5-3 Jr. 19.0

Addison Martin Captain Shreve 6-1 Jr. 19.0

Junti Franklin Natchitoches Central 5-7 So. 18.0

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: JERKAILA JORDAN, JOHN CURTIS

COACH OF THE YEAR: MARY LOWRY WARD, BENTON

Honorable mention

Cambria Hargrove, Ouachita; Faith Robinson, West Monroe; Dezarae Stewart. West Monroe; Indiya Smith, Pineville; Dijone’ Flowers, Live Oak; Taralyn Sweeney, Haughton; Mikaylah Williams, Parkway; Jasmine Matthews, Natchitoches Central; Yelah Moses, Hahnville; Alanna Donaldson, Chalmette; Taylor Wilkins, Mount Carmel; Jaylee Womack, Ponchatoula; Kayla Hampton, Airline; Raven Johnson, Southwood; K.C. Sims, Byrd; Kourtne Lee, Central Lafourche; Aryana Peak, Thibodaux, Addie Tremie, Sulphur; Moe Patterson, Sulphur; Kori Joseph, Hahnville; Breion Richard, Destrehan; Ashia Ward, East St. John; Kenyal Perry, McKinley; Alania Bartie, Sam Houston; Osha Cummings, Zachary; Jahniya Brown, Lafayette.