High school basketball: Bossier, Benton boys win Saturday; Haughton girls get 14th victory

The Bossier Bearkats, Benton Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs picked up victories Saturday.

Bossier defeated Evangel Christian 61-51 in the Shreve Shootout at Captain Shreve, and Benton downed Arcadia 54-43 in the Logansport tournament.

Haughton defeated Zwolle 52-24 in the Many tournament.

At Captain Shreve, Javon Johnson hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead Bossier.

Kerel Dean scored 19 points. He was 15-of-21 from the free throw line.

Tonio Ambler-Barr added nine.

Bossier led 29-17 at the half. But the Eagles outscored the Bearkats 22-11 in the third to cut the lead to one.

Johnson hit two 3s and scored eight in the fourth. Dean was 8-of-10 from the line and scored 10.

Braylen Clark and TJ Grider led Evangel (9-5) with 14 points each.

Bossier improved to 9-5.

At Logansport, Marc Perry led Benton with 26 points. Greg Manning scored 19.

Benton (7-6) hosts Huntington Monday.

At Many, Bella Hammond led three Lady Bucs in double figures with 15 points.

Skylar Branch had 12 and Shaniya Perkins 10. Julia Allen hit two 3s and scored eight.

Hammond scored 11 and Branch 10 in the first half as Haughton rolled to a 36-8 lead.

The Lady Bucs (14-2) open District 1-5A play against Byrd Monday.