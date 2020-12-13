High school basketball: Bossier boys coach Bohanan picks up 100th career win; Parkway girls keep rolling

Bossier head boys basketball coach Nick Bohanan reached a milestone Saturday in Alexandria.

Bohanan picked up career win No. 100 as the defending Class 3A champion Bearkats defeated defending Class 5A state champ Alexandria 54-40 in the Alexandria tournament.

Bohanan reached the 100-win mark in a little over three seasons.

Bossier was 27-7 his first season, 32-4 (Class 4A runner-up) in 2018-19 and 35-3 last season. The Bearkats are 6-2 this season.

Bohanan’s record is 100-16 (86 percent).

Joseph Manning, who hit six 3-pointers, led Bossier with 22 points. Cinco Bryant and Javon Johnson scored seven each.

The Bearkats trailed 21-17 at the half then took control in the third with a 21-8 run.

Alexandria dropped to 10-3.

Elsewhere, the Parkway Lady Panthers won their third game in as many days, defeating Rayville 71-49 at Parkway to improve to 6-0.

Chloe Larry led the Lady Panthers with 22 points. Sh’Diamond McKnight and Mikaylah Williams scored 16 each.

Parkway jumped out to a 23-11 first-quarter lead and extended it to 42-26 at the half. The Lady Panthers didn’t let up in the third, going on a 20-4 run.

Rayville dropped to 3-5.