High school basketball: Bossier boys get past Loyola; Lady Kats lose close one

The Bossier Bearkats got past Loyola College Prep 40-36 in a District 1-3A boys game Wednesday night at Loyola.

The girls game was also close with the Lady Flyers pulling out a 51-47 victory.

Both games were postponed from Tuesday night.

Cinco Bryant led the Bearkats (14-8, 4-0) with 11 points. Sedrick Applewhite added eight.

Carlos Butler hit two 3-pointers and Tahj Roots had one.

Troy Taylor paced Loyola (7-14, 2-2) with 11 points.

Bossier is scheduled to host Neville in a non-district game Thursday at 6 p.m. The Bearkats are scheduled to resume District 1-3A play at 7:30 Friday night at home against Mansfield.

Sanaa Brown led the Lady Kats (4-13, 2-3) with 18 points, including three 3-pointers. Tiffani Brown added 12 and Brianna Ellis 10.

Gabby Moore scored 19 points to lead Loyola (11-9, 5-1). Tiffany Siharath added 12.

Bossier fell behind 10-0 after the first quarter. With Sanaa Brown scoring 11 and Tiffani Brown six, the Lady Kats bounced back in the second, outscoring the Lady Flyers 22-16

Bossier continued its strong play in the third quarter. Sanaa Brown sank two 3s and Rikiyah Taylor one. The Lady Kats led 38-35 going into the fourth.

But Loyola rallied. The Lady Flyers were 8-of-8 from the free throw line, including 6-of-6 by Moore, and outscored the Lady Kats 16-9.

Bossier resumes district play at 6 p.m. at home against Mansfield.

The Airline Lady Vikings play their final home District 1-5A game at 5 Thursday against Byrd.