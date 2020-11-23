High school basketball: Bossier boys rally past Carroll, improve to 3-0

The Bossier Bearkats improved to 3-0 on the young season with a 51-42 boys basketball victory over the Carroll Bulldogs on Monday in the Natchitoches Central tournament.

Joseph Manning continued his outstanding start with 18 points. He is averaging 20.3 points per game.

Lakavin Thomas added nine points, Sedrick Applewhite eight, Cinco Bryant seven and Marquis Harris six. Tahj Roots hit a 3-pointer.

Bossier trailed 22-19 at the half and 35-34 after three quarters. But the Bearkats outscored the Bulldogs 17-8 in the fourth.

Defending Class 3A Bossier extended its winning streak to 26 over the last two seasons.

The game was Carroll’s season opener.

In a girls game, Haughton fell to Minden 28-23 at home. The Lady Bucs dropped to 1-2.