High school basketball: Bossier boys slip past Ponchatoula in Walker tournament

Tahj Roots hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead Bossier past Ponchatoula 43-41 Wednesday on the second day of the Walker tournament.

Joseph Manning added 10 points for the Bearkats (11-5). Javon Johnson, who hit a pair of 3s, scored eight.

Ponchatoula dropped to 8-5.

Bossier has played a tough schedule. That is one reason the Bearkats are No. 2 in the Class 3A power ratings, according to GeauxPreps.com.

In a girls game, Northwood-Lena snapped Airline’s five-game winning streak 51-35 at Airline.

Kayla Hampton led the Lady Vikings (12-5) with 19 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Kori Rice grabbed nine rebounds.

Na’Kiyah Allen led Northwood (16-1) with 16 points. Elondra Williams added 13.

Northwood, the 2021 Class 1A state runner-up, is No. 1 in the 1A power ratings.

Airline’s next game is Monday in the first round of the “Doc” Edwards Invitational at Airline.