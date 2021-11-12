High school basketball: Bossier Parish Jamboree set for Saturday at Benton; regular season starts Monday

The Bossier Parish Jamboree is set for Saturday at Benton High School.

It starts at noon with Airline and Haughton facing off in a girls “game” at noon. The boys matchup follows at 1:15.

Here is the rest of the schedule:

2:30, Plain Dealing vs. Bossier, girls

3:45, Plain Dealing vs. Bossier, boys

5, Benton vs. Parkway, girls

6:15, Benton vs. Parkway, boys

The regular season for the parish’s LHSAA schools begins Monday with three girls games — Bossier at Airline, Benton at Ruston and Plain Dealing at Loyola.

Haughton visits Homer on Tuesday and Parkway is at Rayville,

In boys games Tuesday, Bossier visits Southwood, Haughton is at Evangel Christian and Airline visits Northwood,

Airline opens its season Thursday at home against Ruston.

The Battle on the Hardwood Classic girls event starts Wednesday. It again features some of the state’s best teams.

The event will be held at Parkway for the first time. The school’s main and auxiliary gyms will be used.