High school basketball: Bossier routs Homer in Bossier Invitational; Friday’s boys and girls games

The Bossier Bearkats routed the Homer Pelicans 92-35 in the Bossier Invitational boys tournament Thursday night.

DeMarquise Tramiel led the Bearkats (12-5) with 19 points. Tahj Roots added 12 and Joseph Manning 11.

Bossier faces Calvary Baptist in the second and final game of the event Saturday at 6 p.m. The tournament was cut from its original eight-team field to three. One team had a scheduling conflict and four had to withdraw because of COVID-19 issues.

Here is the schedule for Friday night’s boys and girls games involving Bossier Parish teams.

Boys

District 1-5A

Airline (6-6, 0-1) at Haughton (12-5, 0-1)

Benton (8-13, 1-0) at Captain Shreve (12-4, 1-0)

Parkway (5-8, 0-1) at Southwood (7-12, 0-1)

MAIS District 5-3A

Tallulah at Providence Classical Academy (12-6, 1-1)

Girls

District 1-5A

Airline (16-7, 2-1) at Haughton (11-6, 1-2)

Benton (14-6, 1-2) at Captain Shreve (9-5, 2-1)

Parkway (16-1, 3-0) at Southwood (12-6, 2-1)

MAIS District 5-3A

Tallulah at Providence Classical Academy