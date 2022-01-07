High school basketball: Bossier routs Homer in Bossier Invitational; Friday’s boys and girls games

The Bossier Bearkats routed the Homer Pelicans 92-35 in the Bossier Invitational boys tournament Thursday night.
DeMarquise Tramiel led the Bearkats (12-5) with 19 points. Tahj Roots added 12 and Joseph Manning 11.
Bossier faces Calvary Baptist in the second and final game of the event Saturday at 6 p.m. The tournament was cut from its original eight-team field to three. One team had a scheduling conflict and four had to withdraw because of COVID-19 issues.
Here is the schedule for Friday night’s boys and girls games involving Bossier Parish teams.
Boys
District 1-5A
Airline (6-6, 0-1) at Haughton (12-5, 0-1)
Benton (8-13, 1-0) at Captain Shreve (12-4, 1-0)
Parkway (5-8, 0-1) at Southwood (7-12, 0-1)
MAIS District 5-3A
Tallulah at Providence Classical Academy (12-6, 1-1)
Girls
District 1-5A
Airline (16-7, 2-1) at Haughton (11-6, 1-2)
Benton (14-6, 1-2) at Captain Shreve (9-5, 2-1)
Parkway (16-1, 3-0) at Southwood (12-6, 2-1)
MAIS District 5-3A
Tallulah at Providence Classical Academy