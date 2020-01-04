High school basketball: Bossier to face Shreve in Bossier Invitational semifinals

After shaking off a little rust, the Bossier Bearkats advanced to the semifinals of the 80th Bossier Invitational boys basketball tournament with a 67-49 victory over Red River on Friday.

Bossier (16-3), looking for its third straight championship, faces Captain Shreve (12-4) in one semifinal at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bossier. The Gators routed DeRidder 55-32 in a quarterfinal game Friday.

Huntington (16-4) plays Natchitoches Central (14-1) in the other semifinal at 3:30. The Raiders rolled past Ruston 69-37 and the Chiefs downed Parkway 71-47 in quarterfinal games.

“Doc” Edwards Invitational champion Huntington has won eight in a row. Natchitoches Central has won 12 straight since losing to Bossier 59-41 on Nov. 26.

The championship game tips off at 8 Saturday.

Bossier was coming off a two-week layoff. The Bearkats hadn’t played since defeating Simsboro 64-55 on Dec. 20 at an event in Ruston.

Red River (12-7), a semifinalist in the “Doc” Edwards Invitational that concluded Monday at Airline, took a 13-12 lead after the first quarter.

But the Bearkats got going in the second, outscoring the Bulldogs 17-5 for a 29-18 halftime lead. Bossier extended the lead to 15 going into the fourth quarter.

Otis Smith and Cody Deen led the Bearkats with 20 and 17 points, respectively. Tim King chipped in with 13.

Jaylen McDonald paced Red River with 16 points. Taylor Williams had 14.

Parkway got off to a slow start against Natchitoches Central. The Panthers, who finished runner-up in the “Doc” Edwards Invitational, trailed 16-8 after a quarter,

Parkway kept pace with the Chiefs in the second, cutting two points off the lead by halftime. But Natchitoches Central pulled away in the third quarter.

Bryce Roberts led Parkway (10-5) with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Trae Ware and Quincy Jones scored nine each.

Devonte Snow pumped in 22 points to lead Natchitoches Central. Darius Young hit four 3-pointers and scored 19.

In a non-tournament girls game, the Haughton Lady Bucs routed Evangel Christian 67-4 at Evangel. The Lady Eagles had just five players available.

Tierra Clark led nine Lady Bucs who scored with 17 points. Haughton improved to 9-6.

In a non-tournament boys game, Plain Dealing fell to Summerfield 48-35. The Lions dropped to 4-7.

