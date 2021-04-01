High school basketball: Bossier’s Manning named first-team Class 3A All-State

Bossier junior Joseph Manning has been named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A All-State first team.

The 6-foot-2 junior guard averaged 20.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

Manning helped the Bearkats win the District 1-3A championship and reach the quarterfinals of the Class 3A playoffs where they lost to Carroll 79-76 in overtime.

Bossier junior guard Sanaa Brown, who averaged 23.7 points, was named honorable mention on the All-State girl’s team.

Wossman senior Devonte Austin, who averaged 24.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists, was named the Outstanding Player on the boys team.

Myca Trail of Division II champion St. Louis Catholic was named the Outstanding Player on the girls team. She averaged 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 6.0 steals.

LSWA CLASS 3A CHARTS

Boys

First team

Player School ht. cl. avg

Devonte Austin Wossman 6-1 Sr. 24.0

Daytavious Gabriel St. Martinville 6-3 Sr. 19.1

Deziel Perkins Madison Prep 6-0 Sr. 15.8

Joseph Manning Bossier 6-2 Jr. 20.7

Kyran Ratliff B.T. Washington-NO 6-8 Jr. 17.6

Second team

Player School ht. cl. avg

Kaleb Raven Wossman 6-2 Sr. 11.2

Randarius Jones Carroll 6-7 Sr. 22.0

Brock Brown University 6-0 Sr. 13.2

Percy Daniels Madison Prep 6-9 Jr. 11.0

Ethan Soignet E.D. White 6-0 Sr. 22.0

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Devonte Austin, Wossman

COACH OF THE YEAR: Ihmaru Jones, St. Martinville

HONORABLE MENTION: Sai’vion Jones, St. James; Tylon Walton, Patterson; Crajuan Bennett, Iowa; Ja’Kobe Walker, De La Salle; Jon McCall, Sophie B. Wright; Coryell Pierce, B.T. Washington-NO; Leonard Jackson, De La Salle; Jordan Boston, Sophie B. Wright; Zach Blackwell, South Beauregard; Kiondric Woodley, Mansfield; Zaren James, University; Bryan Montgomery, Crowley; Keshaun Lazard, Northwest; Ernest Roberts, Ville Platte; Jalen Mitchell, St, Martinville; Jacquevius Thompson, Caldwell Parish; Ty’Drick Harrell, Marksville; Bryce Brown, University; JJ Doherty, Albany.

Girls

First team

Player School ht. cl. avg

Katlyn Manuel Northwest 6-0 Sr. 15.0

Myca Trail St. Louis 5-11 Jr. 20.3

Paris Guillory St. Louis 5-9 So. 16.7

Tyrielle Williams Ursuline 5-9 Sr. 20.0

Allasia Washington Madison Prep Jr. 16.0

Second team

Player School ht. cl. avg

Avery Young Iota 5-8 Jr. 23.0

Alyia Broussard Kaplan 5-5 Sr. 19.2

Danasia Andrews Caldwell Parish 5-8 Sr. 20.0

Emmia Johnson De La Salle 5-4 Sr. 23.0

Jalaysia Bertrand, Berwick 5-5 Sr. 22.9

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: Myca Trail, St. Louis

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tony Johnson, St. Louis

HONORABLE MENTION: Mary Leday, Northwest; Dayla Simon, South Beauregard; Ray’Onna Sterling, St. James; Elizabeth Ayers, E.D. White; Sanaa Brown, Bossier; Destiny Peltier, Westake; Jill Fontenot, Jennings; Rylie Tate, Caldwell Parish; Jonee Simms, Jewel Sumner; Abby McCain, Grant; Faith Bryant, Grant; Caroline Adams, E.D. White; Cassie Baygents, Albany; Ava Shields, Loranger; Kaylan Jack, Madison Prep; Tia Anderson, Brusly; Nya Miller, University.