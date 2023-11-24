High school basketball: David Bryant Classic set for Saturday at BPCC

The second annual David Bryant Memorial Basketball Classic is set for Saturday at BPCC.

The event, which features four boys and three girls games, is named in honor of former Woodlawn and Plain Dealing coach David Bryant, who passed away at 57 in August of 2021.

Bryant was inducted into the Louisiana Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018.

It was started and is hosted by the WinTheDay Foundation, which was founded by the late Ronnie Coker. Benton is the school host.

Admission is $10. Donations for the WinTheDay Foundation will also be accepted.

The North Caddo and Airline boys face off at 10 a.m. in the first game.

That will be followed by Plain Dealing vs. Bossier (girls) at 11:30, Green Oaks vs. Benton (boys) at 1 p.m., Woodlawn vs. Plain Dealing (boys) at 2:30, Huntington vs. Captain Shreve (girls) at 4, Woodlawn vs. Benton (girls) at 5:30 and Huntington vs. Bossier (boys) at 7.

District 1-4A rivals Huntington (4-1) and Bossier (3-2) are playing each other for the second time in three days.

The Raiders rallied in the fourth quarter for a 52-45 victory Wednesday in the Thanksgiving Classic at Booker T. Washington.

Bossier is the defending non-select Division II state champion.

The Benton boys defeated Loyola 64-49 in their only game behind two-time All-District 1-5A guard Greg Manning’s 33 points.

The Benton girls (3-1) went 3-0 in The Battle on the Hardwood Classic at Parkway. Avery Ryan averaged 17 points in the three games.

The Bossier girls are off to a 3-1 start under new Head Coach Drake Smith.

The Huntington and Captain Shreve girls teams are also 3-1.

Freshman Jakayla Douglas is averaging 18.1 points and 15.5 rebounds for the Plain Dealing girls, who are off to a 2-4 start under new Head Coach Robby Lockwood.