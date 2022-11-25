High school basketball: David Bryant Memorial Classic set for Saturday at Airline, BPCC

The inaugural David Bryant Memorial Basketball Classic is set for Saturday at Airline and BPCC.

The event, hosted by the Win The Day Foundation, features seven boys games and three girls games.

The Classic is named in honor of David Bryant, an educator and coach in Bossier and Caddo Parishes for 30 years who passed away at the age of 57 in August of last year.

A member of the Louisiana Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Bryant spent 11 years coaching at Plain Dealing before resigning in 2017 to take a job in Bossier Parish Schools main office.

His main job at Plain Dealing was head boys basketball coach, but he also coached football and track and field. He also assisted his sister, Shelia Bryant-Dupree, when he could and helped her and the Lady Lions win two Class 1A state championships.

Before coming to Plain Dealing, he coached at Linwood Junior High and Woodlawn.

The Plain Dealing boys and girls teams are both competing.

The Parkway and Bossier boys and girls teams, and the Airline and Benton boys are also participating.

Here is the schedule.

Saturday

At Airline

10:00 a.m., Bossier vs. Plain Dealing (girls)

11:30 a.m., Plain Dealing vs. Evangel Christian (boys)

1 p.m., Minden vs. Green Oaks (boys)

2:30 p.m., Airline vs. Huntington (boys)

At BPCC

11:30 a.m., Northwood vs. Captain Shreve (girls)

1 p.m., Northwood vs. Calvary Baptist (boys)

2:30 p.m., BTW vs. Parkway (boys)

4 p..m., Benton vs. Woodlawn (boys)

5:30 p.m., Parkway vs. Woodlawn (girls)

7 p.m., Bossier vs. Captain Shreve (boys)