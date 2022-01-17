Home Sports-Free High school basketball: District 1-5A, 1-3A, 1-1A standings and schedules

High school basketball: District 1-5A, 1-3A, 1-1A standings and schedules

By
Russell Hedges
-
32
0

District 1-5A

BOYS

District Overall

Captain Shreve 4-0 15-4

Natchitoches Central 4-0 14-3

Airline 3-1 9-6

Benton 1-3 8-16

Byrd 1-3 8-8

Southwood 3-1 10-12

Haughton 0-4 12-8

Parkway 0-4 5-10

Tuesday’s games 

Airline at Captain Shreve 

Benton at Haughton 

Parkway at Byrd

Natchitoches Central at Southwood 

GIRLS 

District Overall 

Parkway 6-0 21-2

Airline 4-2 18-8

Natchitoches Central 3-3 12-9

Southwood 3-3 13-8

Captain Shreve 3-3 10-7

Benton 3-3 16-7

Haughton 2-4 12-8

Byrd 0-6 11-8

Tuesday’s games 

Airline at Captain Shreve 

Benton at Haughton 

Parkway at Byrd

Natchitoches at Southwood 

District 1-3A

BOYS

District Overall 

Bossier 2-0 15-5 

Loyola 1-1 8-12

Mansfield 0-0 7-6

Green Oaks 0-1 7-12

North Webster 0-1 6-12

Tuesday’s games

North Webster at Loyola 

North Webster at Doyline 

GIRLS 

District Overall 

Loyola 2-0 8-9

Bossier 1-1 4-11

Mansfield 0-0 12-5

North Webster 0-1 3-10

Green Oaks 0-1 0-16

Tuesday’s games 

Mansfield at Bossier

North Webster at Loyola 

Lakeside at Green Oaks

District 1-1A

BOYS 

District Overall

Lincoln Prep 1-0 16-6

Homer 1-0 3-6

Calvary Baptist 0-0 9-7

Ringgold 0-0 7-13

Arcadia 0-0 4-12

Magnolia School 0-0 1-13

Haynesville 0-0 0-10

Glenbrook 0-1 4-6

Plain Dealing 0-1 1-13

Tuesday’s games 

Arcadia at Calvary Baptist 

Lincoln Prep at Glenbrook 

Plain Dealing at Haynesville 

Homer at Ringgold 

GIRLS 

District Overall

Arcadia 1-0 10-9

Homer 1-0 8-7

Lincoln Prep 1-0 2-11

Plain Dealing 1-2 8-13

Glenbrook 0-0 6-5

Calvary Baptist 0-0 5-6

Haynesville 0-1 6-14

Ringgold 0-1 2-17

Tuesday’s games 

Arcadia at Calvary Baptist 

Homer at Ringgold 

Lincoln Prep at Glenbrook 

Note: Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website.

Previous articleCollege football: Game vs. Grambling State at Independence Stadium a highlight of NSU’s 2022 schedule
Next articlePhoto Gallery: Keep Bossier Beautiful Arbor Day Tree Planting
Russell Hedges
http://www.bossierpress.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR