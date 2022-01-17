High school basketball: District 1-5A, 1-3A, 1-1A standings and schedules

District 1-5A
BOYS
District Overall
Captain Shreve 4-0 15-4
Natchitoches Central 4-0 14-3
Airline 3-1 9-6
Benton 1-3 8-16
Byrd 1-3 8-8
Southwood 3-1 10-12
Haughton 0-4 12-8
Parkway 0-4 5-10
Tuesday’s games
Airline at Captain Shreve
Benton at Haughton
Parkway at Byrd
Natchitoches Central at Southwood
GIRLS
District Overall
Parkway 6-0 21-2
Airline 4-2 18-8
Natchitoches Central 3-3 12-9
Southwood 3-3 13-8
Captain Shreve 3-3 10-7
Benton 3-3 16-7
Haughton 2-4 12-8
Byrd 0-6 11-8
Tuesday’s games
Airline at Captain Shreve
Benton at Haughton
Parkway at Byrd
Natchitoches at Southwood
District 1-3A
BOYS
District Overall
Bossier 2-0 15-5
Loyola 1-1 8-12
Mansfield 0-0 7-6
Green Oaks 0-1 7-12
North Webster 0-1 6-12
Tuesday’s games
North Webster at Loyola
North Webster at Doyline
GIRLS
District Overall
Loyola 2-0 8-9
Bossier 1-1 4-11
Mansfield 0-0 12-5
North Webster 0-1 3-10
Green Oaks 0-1 0-16
Tuesday’s games
Mansfield at Bossier
North Webster at Loyola
Lakeside at Green Oaks
District 1-1A
BOYS
District Overall
Lincoln Prep 1-0 16-6
Homer 1-0 3-6
Calvary Baptist 0-0 9-7
Ringgold 0-0 7-13
Arcadia 0-0 4-12
Magnolia School 0-0 1-13
Haynesville 0-0 0-10
Glenbrook 0-1 4-6
Plain Dealing 0-1 1-13
Tuesday’s games
Arcadia at Calvary Baptist
Lincoln Prep at Glenbrook
Plain Dealing at Haynesville
Homer at Ringgold
GIRLS
District Overall
Arcadia 1-0 10-9
Homer 1-0 8-7
Lincoln Prep 1-0 2-11
Plain Dealing 1-2 8-13
Glenbrook 0-0 6-5
Calvary Baptist 0-0 5-6
Haynesville 0-1 6-14
Ringgold 0-1 2-17
Tuesday’s games
Arcadia at Calvary Baptist
Homer at Ringgold
Lincoln Prep at Glenbrook
Note: Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website.