High school basketball: District 1-5A, 1-3A, 1-1A standings through Feb. 10; Friday’s games

By
Russell Hedges
-
6
0

District 1-5A

BOYS

District Overall

Captain Shreve 10-1 21-5

Natchitoches Central 9-2 19-5

Southwood 8-3 15-14

Airline 8-3 15-8

Benton 3-8 10-21

Haughton 3-8 15-12

Byrd 3-8 11-13

Parkway 0-11 5-18

Tuesday’s scores

Natchitoches Central 48, Haughton 37

Captain Shreve 71, Parkway 39

Airline 54, Byrd 42

Southwood 60, Benton 46

Friday’s games 

Captain Shreve at Airline 

Haughton at Benton 

Southwood at Natchitoches Central 

Byrd at Parkway

GIRLS 

District Overall 

Parkway 13-0 28-2

Southwood 9-4 21-9

Benton 7-6 20-10

Airline 7-6 21-12

Haughton 6-7 16-11

Natchitoches Central 5-8 13-14

Captain Shreve 5-8 12-11

Byrd 0-13 11-15

Tuesday’s scores

Haughton 48, Natchitoches Central 29

Parkway 89, Captain Shreve 39

Airline 57, Byrd 38

Southwood 37, Benton 34

Friday’s games 

Byrd at Parkway

Captain Shreve at Airline 

Haughton at Benton 

Southwood at Natchitoches Central 

District 1-3A

BOYS

District Overall 

Bossier 7-0 22-6

Mansfield 4-1 11-8

Green Oaks 2-4 9-16

Loyola 2-4 11-17

North Webster 0-6 7-18

Monday’s score

Calvary Baptist 56, Loyola 37

Tuesday’s scores

Bossier 74, Green Oaks 47

Mansfield 72, North Webster 26

Menard 68, Loyola 57

Friday’s games 

Mansfield at Loyola 

North Webster at Green Oaks 

Saturday’s game

Bossier at Calvary Baptist 

GIRLS 

District Overall 

Mansfield 7-0 19-5

Loyola 5-2 15-12

Bossier 4-4 8-14

North Webster 1-6 4-16

Green Oaks 0-5 2-21

Monday’s score

Loyola 44, Calvary Baptist 31

Tuesday’s scores

Bossier 56, Green Oaks 37

Mansfield 54, North Webster 8

Menard 43, Loyola 27

Wednesday’s score

Loyola 56, North Webster 31

Friday’s games 

Mansfield at Loyola 

North Webster at Green Oaks 

District 1-1A

BOYS 

District Overall 

Calvary Baptist 6-0 18-7

Lincoln Prep 5-1 20-9

Ringgold 4-2 12-15

Arcadia 4-2 8-15

Homer 2-4 5-10

Plain Dealing 2-5 3-18

Glenbrook 1-5 6-12

Haynesville 1-6 1-16

Magnolia School 0-0 1-13

Monday’s scores

Calvary Baptist 56, Loyola 37

Plain Dealing 70, Arcadia 66

Tuesday’s scores

Ringgold 61, Arcadia 52

Glenbrook 70, Downsville 42

Lincoln Prep 68, Haynesville 20

Calvary Baptist 73, Plain Dealing 31

Thursday’s score

Claiborne Christian 56, Glenbrook 39

Friday’s games 

Calvary Baptist at Ringgold 

Homer at Haynesville 

Arcadia at Lincoln Prep

Glenbrook at Plain Dealing

Saturday’s game

Bossier at Calvary Baptist 

GIRLS 

District Overall 

Arcadia 7-0 18-9

Homer 5-1 12-9

Calvary Baptist 3-3 9-10

Lincoln Prep 3-4 4-18

Plain Dealing 2-4 10-16

Haynesville 2-4 8-19

Glenbrook 2-4 10-10

Ringgold 1-5 3-22

Monday’s score

Loyola 44, Calvary Baptist 31

Tuesday’s scores 

Arcadia 67, Ringgold 21

Glenbrook 60, Downsville 29

Lincoln Prep 33, Haynesville 29

Calvary Baptist, Plain Dealing 39

Thursday’s score

Arcadia 36, Lincoln Prep 35

Friday’s games 

Calvary Baptist at Ringgold 

Homer at Haynesville 

Arcadia at Lincoln Prep

Glenbrook at Plain Dealing

Note: Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website.

Russell Hedges
http://www.bossierpress.com

