High school basketball: District 1-5A, 1-3A, 1-1A standings through Feb. 10; Friday’s games

District 1-5A
BOYS
District Overall
Captain Shreve 10-1 21-5
Natchitoches Central 9-2 19-5
Southwood 8-3 15-14
Airline 8-3 15-8
Benton 3-8 10-21
Haughton 3-8 15-12
Byrd 3-8 11-13
Parkway 0-11 5-18
Tuesday’s scores
Natchitoches Central 48, Haughton 37
Captain Shreve 71, Parkway 39
Airline 54, Byrd 42
Southwood 60, Benton 46
Friday’s games
Captain Shreve at Airline
Haughton at Benton
Southwood at Natchitoches Central
Byrd at Parkway
GIRLS
District Overall
Parkway 13-0 28-2
Southwood 9-4 21-9
Benton 7-6 20-10
Airline 7-6 21-12
Haughton 6-7 16-11
Natchitoches Central 5-8 13-14
Captain Shreve 5-8 12-11
Byrd 0-13 11-15
Tuesday’s scores
Haughton 48, Natchitoches Central 29
Parkway 89, Captain Shreve 39
Airline 57, Byrd 38
Southwood 37, Benton 34
Friday’s games
Byrd at Parkway
Captain Shreve at Airline
Haughton at Benton
Southwood at Natchitoches Central
District 1-3A
BOYS
District Overall
Bossier 7-0 22-6
Mansfield 4-1 11-8
Green Oaks 2-4 9-16
Loyola 2-4 11-17
North Webster 0-6 7-18
Monday’s score
Calvary Baptist 56, Loyola 37
Tuesday’s scores
Bossier 74, Green Oaks 47
Mansfield 72, North Webster 26
Menard 68, Loyola 57
Friday’s games
Mansfield at Loyola
North Webster at Green Oaks
Saturday’s game
Bossier at Calvary Baptist
GIRLS
District Overall
Mansfield 7-0 19-5
Loyola 5-2 15-12
Bossier 4-4 8-14
North Webster 1-6 4-16
Green Oaks 0-5 2-21
Monday’s score
Loyola 44, Calvary Baptist 31
Tuesday’s scores
Bossier 56, Green Oaks 37
Mansfield 54, North Webster 8
Menard 43, Loyola 27
Wednesday’s score
Loyola 56, North Webster 31
Friday’s games
Mansfield at Loyola
North Webster at Green Oaks
District 1-1A
BOYS
District Overall
Calvary Baptist 6-0 18-7
Lincoln Prep 5-1 20-9
Ringgold 4-2 12-15
Arcadia 4-2 8-15
Homer 2-4 5-10
Plain Dealing 2-5 3-18
Glenbrook 1-5 6-12
Haynesville 1-6 1-16
Magnolia School 0-0 1-13
Monday’s scores
Calvary Baptist 56, Loyola 37
Plain Dealing 70, Arcadia 66
Tuesday’s scores
Ringgold 61, Arcadia 52
Glenbrook 70, Downsville 42
Lincoln Prep 68, Haynesville 20
Calvary Baptist 73, Plain Dealing 31
Thursday’s score
Claiborne Christian 56, Glenbrook 39
Friday’s games
Calvary Baptist at Ringgold
Homer at Haynesville
Arcadia at Lincoln Prep
Glenbrook at Plain Dealing
Saturday’s game
Bossier at Calvary Baptist
GIRLS
District Overall
Arcadia 7-0 18-9
Homer 5-1 12-9
Calvary Baptist 3-3 9-10
Lincoln Prep 3-4 4-18
Plain Dealing 2-4 10-16
Haynesville 2-4 8-19
Glenbrook 2-4 10-10
Ringgold 1-5 3-22
Monday’s score
Loyola 44, Calvary Baptist 31
Tuesday’s scores
Arcadia 67, Ringgold 21
Glenbrook 60, Downsville 29
Lincoln Prep 33, Haynesville 29
Calvary Baptist, Plain Dealing 39
Thursday’s score
Arcadia 36, Lincoln Prep 35
Friday’s games
Calvary Baptist at Ringgold
Homer at Haynesville
Arcadia at Lincoln Prep
Glenbrook at Plain Dealing
Note: Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website.