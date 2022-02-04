High school basketball: District 1-5A, 1-3A, 1-1A standings through Feb. 3; Friday’s games

Home Sports-Free High school basketball: District 1-5A, 1-3A, 1-1A standings through Feb. 3; Friday’s...

District 1-5A

BOYS

District Overall

Captain Shreve 8-1 19-5

Southwood 7-1 14-13

Natchitoches Central 7-2 17-5

Airline 6-3 12-8

Benton 3-6 10-19

Byrd 3-6 11-11

Haughton 2-7 14-11

Parkway 0-7 5-13

Friday’s games 

Parkway at Airline 

Natchitoches Central at Benton 

Captain Shreve at Byrd 

Haughton at Southwood 

GIRLS 

District Overall 

Parkway 11-0 26-2

Southwood 7-4 19-9

Airline 6-5 20-11

Benton 6-5 19-9

Haughton 5-6 15-10

Natchitoches Central 5-6 13-12

Captain Shreve 4-7 11-10

Byrd 0-11 11-13

Friday’s games 

Parkway at Airline 

Natchitoches Central at Benton 

Captain Shreve at Byrd 

Haughton at Southwood 

District 1-3A

BOYS

District Overall 

Bossier 5-0 20-6

Mansfield 2-0 9-6

Green Oaks 2-2 9-13

Loyola 2-4 10-15

North Webster 0-5 7-17

Friday’s games 

Bossier at Mansfield 

Loyola at North Webster

Green Oaks at Neville 

GIRLS 

District Overall 

Mansfield 4-0 16-5

Loyola 4-2 14-11

Bossier 4-3 7-13

North Webster 0-4 3-14

Green Oaks 0-4 2-19

Friday’s games 

Bossier at Mansfield 

Loyola at North Webster

Green Oaks at Neville 

District 1-1A

BOYS 

District Overall

Calvary Baptist 4-0 14-7

Lincoln Prep 4-1 19-8

Ringgold 3-1 11-15

Arcadia 2-1 7-14

Homer 2-3 4-10

Plain Dealing 1-4 2-16

Haynesville 1-4 1-14

Glenbrook 1-4 5-10

Magnolia School 0-0 1-13

Friday’s games

Arcadia at Plain Dealing

Haynesville at Calvary Baptist 

Glenbrook at Ringgold 

GIRLS 

District Overall

Arcadia 5-0 15-9

Homer 5-1 12-8

Plain Dealing 3-2 10-14

Haynesville 2-3 8-15

Glenbrook 2-3 8-9

Lincoln Prep 2-3 3-16

Calvary Baptist 1-3 7-9

Ringgold 0-4 2-20

Friday’s games

Arcadia at Plain Dealing

Glenbrook at Ringgold 

Note: Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website.

