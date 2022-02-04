High school basketball: District 1-5A, 1-3A, 1-1A standings through Feb. 3; Friday’s games

District 1-5A
BOYS
District Overall
Captain Shreve 8-1 19-5
Southwood 7-1 14-13
Natchitoches Central 7-2 17-5
Airline 6-3 12-8
Benton 3-6 10-19
Byrd 3-6 11-11
Haughton 2-7 14-11
Parkway 0-7 5-13
Friday’s games
Parkway at Airline
Natchitoches Central at Benton
Captain Shreve at Byrd
Haughton at Southwood
GIRLS
District Overall
Parkway 11-0 26-2
Southwood 7-4 19-9
Airline 6-5 20-11
Benton 6-5 19-9
Haughton 5-6 15-10
Natchitoches Central 5-6 13-12
Captain Shreve 4-7 11-10
Byrd 0-11 11-13
Friday’s games
Parkway at Airline
Natchitoches Central at Benton
Captain Shreve at Byrd
Haughton at Southwood
District 1-3A
BOYS
District Overall
Bossier 5-0 20-6
Mansfield 2-0 9-6
Green Oaks 2-2 9-13
Loyola 2-4 10-15
North Webster 0-5 7-17
Friday’s games
Bossier at Mansfield
Loyola at North Webster
Green Oaks at Neville
GIRLS
District Overall
Mansfield 4-0 16-5
Loyola 4-2 14-11
Bossier 4-3 7-13
North Webster 0-4 3-14
Green Oaks 0-4 2-19
Friday’s games
Bossier at Mansfield
Loyola at North Webster
Green Oaks at Neville
District 1-1A
BOYS
District Overall
Calvary Baptist 4-0 14-7
Lincoln Prep 4-1 19-8
Ringgold 3-1 11-15
Arcadia 2-1 7-14
Homer 2-3 4-10
Plain Dealing 1-4 2-16
Haynesville 1-4 1-14
Glenbrook 1-4 5-10
Magnolia School 0-0 1-13
Friday’s games
Arcadia at Plain Dealing
Haynesville at Calvary Baptist
Glenbrook at Ringgold
GIRLS
District Overall
Arcadia 5-0 15-9
Homer 5-1 12-8
Plain Dealing 3-2 10-14
Haynesville 2-3 8-15
Glenbrook 2-3 8-9
Lincoln Prep 2-3 3-16
Calvary Baptist 1-3 7-9
Ringgold 0-4 2-20
Friday’s games
Arcadia at Plain Dealing
Glenbrook at Ringgold
Note: Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website.