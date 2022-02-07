Home Sports-Free High school basketball: District 1-5A, 1-3A, 1-1A standings through Feb. 7; schedules

High school basketball: District 1-5A, 1-3A, 1-1A standings through Feb. 7; schedules

District 1-5A

BOYS

District Overall

Captain Shreve 9-1 20-5

Natchitoches Central 8-2 18-5

Southwood 7-3 14-14

Airline 7-3 14-8

Benton 3-7 10-20

Haughton 3-7 15-11

Byrd 3-7 11-12

Parkway 0-10 5-17

Monday’s game

Zwolle at Natchitoches Central 

Tuesday’s games 

Natchitoches Central at Haughton 

Parkway at Captain Shreve 

Airline at Byrd

Benton at Southwood 

Friday’s games 

Byrd at Parkway

Captain Shreve at Airline 

Haughton at Benton 

Southwood at Natchitoches Central 

GIRLS 

District Overall 

Parkway 12-0 27-2

Southwood 8-4 20-9

Benton 7-5 20-9

Airline 6-6 20-12

Haughton 5-7 15-11

Natchitoches Central 5-7 13-13

Captain Shreve 5-7 12-10

Byrd 0-12 11-14

Tuesday’s games 

Natchitoches Central at Haughton 

Parkway at Captain Shreve 

Airline at Byrd

Benton at Southwood 

Friday’s games 

Byrd at Parkway

Captain Shreve at Airline 

Haughton at Benton 

Southwood at Natchitoches Central 

District 1-3A

BOYS

District Overall 

Bossier 6-0 21-6

Mansfield 3-1 10-8

Green Oaks 2-3 9-15

Loyola 2-4 10-15

North Webster 0-5 7-17

Monday’s game

Loyola at Calvary Baptist 

Tuesday’s games 

Bossier at Green Oaks

Mansfield at North Webster 

Loyola at Menard 

Friday’s games 

Mansfield at Loyola 

North Webster at Green Oaks 

Saturday’s game

Bossier at Calvary Baptist 

GIRLS 

District Overall 

Mansfield 6-0 18-5

Loyola 4-2 13-11

Bossier 4-4 7-12

North Webster 0-4 3-14

Green Oaks 0-5 2-21

Monday’s game 

Loyola at Calvary Baptist 

Tuesday’s games 

Bossier at Green Oaks

Mansfield at North Webster 

Loyola at Menard 

Friday’s games 

Mansfield at Loyola 

North Webster at Green Oaks 

District 1-1A

BOYS 

District Overall 

Calvary Baptist 4-0 15-7

Lincoln Prep 4-1 18-9

Ringgold 3-1 11-14

Arcadia 2-1 7-14

Homer 2-3 4-10

Plain Dealing 1-4 2-16

Haynesville 1-4 1-14

Glenbrook 1-4 5-10

Magnolia School 0-0 1-13

Monday’s game

Loyola at Calvary Baptist 

Tuesday’s games 

Ringgold at Arcadia 

Downsville at Glenbrook 

Lincoln Prep at Haynesville 

Thursday’s game 

Glenbrook at Claiborne Christian 

Friday’s games 

Calvary Baptist at Ringgold 

Homer at Haynesville 

Arcadia at Lincoln Prep

Glenbrook at Plain Dealing

Saturday’s game

Bossier at Calvary Baptist 

GIRLS 

District Overall 

Arcadia 5-0 15-9

Homer 5-1 12-8

Plain Dealing 3-2 10-14

Haynesville 2-3 8-15

Glenbrook 2-3 8-9

Lincoln Prep 2-3 3-17

Calvary Baptist 1-3 7-9

Ringgold 0-4 2-20

Monday’s game 

Loyola at Calvary Baptist 

Tuesday’s games 

Ringgold at Arcadia 

Downsville at Glenbrook 

Lincoln Prep at Haynesville 

Friday’s games 

Calvary Baptist at Ringgold 

Homer at Haynesville 

Arcadia at Lincoln Prep

Glenbrook at Plain Dealing

Note: Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website.

