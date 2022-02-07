High school basketball: District 1-5A, 1-3A, 1-1A standings through Feb. 7; schedules

District 1-5A
BOYS
District Overall
Captain Shreve 9-1 20-5
Natchitoches Central 8-2 18-5
Southwood 7-3 14-14
Airline 7-3 14-8
Benton 3-7 10-20
Haughton 3-7 15-11
Byrd 3-7 11-12
Parkway 0-10 5-17
Monday’s game
Zwolle at Natchitoches Central
Tuesday’s games
Natchitoches Central at Haughton
Parkway at Captain Shreve
Airline at Byrd
Benton at Southwood
Friday’s games
Byrd at Parkway
Captain Shreve at Airline
Haughton at Benton
Southwood at Natchitoches Central
GIRLS
District Overall
Parkway 12-0 27-2
Southwood 8-4 20-9
Benton 7-5 20-9
Airline 6-6 20-12
Haughton 5-7 15-11
Natchitoches Central 5-7 13-13
Captain Shreve 5-7 12-10
Byrd 0-12 11-14
Tuesday’s games
Natchitoches Central at Haughton
Parkway at Captain Shreve
Airline at Byrd
Benton at Southwood
Friday’s games
Byrd at Parkway
Captain Shreve at Airline
Haughton at Benton
Southwood at Natchitoches Central
District 1-3A
BOYS
District Overall
Bossier 6-0 21-6
Mansfield 3-1 10-8
Green Oaks 2-3 9-15
Loyola 2-4 10-15
North Webster 0-5 7-17
Monday’s game
Loyola at Calvary Baptist
Tuesday’s games
Bossier at Green Oaks
Mansfield at North Webster
Loyola at Menard
Friday’s games
Mansfield at Loyola
North Webster at Green Oaks
Saturday’s game
Bossier at Calvary Baptist
GIRLS
District Overall
Mansfield 6-0 18-5
Loyola 4-2 13-11
Bossier 4-4 7-12
North Webster 0-4 3-14
Green Oaks 0-5 2-21
Monday’s game
Loyola at Calvary Baptist
Tuesday’s games
Bossier at Green Oaks
Mansfield at North Webster
Loyola at Menard
Friday’s games
Mansfield at Loyola
North Webster at Green Oaks
District 1-1A
BOYS
District Overall
Calvary Baptist 4-0 15-7
Lincoln Prep 4-1 18-9
Ringgold 3-1 11-14
Arcadia 2-1 7-14
Homer 2-3 4-10
Plain Dealing 1-4 2-16
Haynesville 1-4 1-14
Glenbrook 1-4 5-10
Magnolia School 0-0 1-13
Monday’s game
Loyola at Calvary Baptist
Tuesday’s games
Ringgold at Arcadia
Downsville at Glenbrook
Lincoln Prep at Haynesville
Thursday’s game
Glenbrook at Claiborne Christian
Friday’s games
Calvary Baptist at Ringgold
Homer at Haynesville
Arcadia at Lincoln Prep
Glenbrook at Plain Dealing
Saturday’s game
Bossier at Calvary Baptist
GIRLS
District Overall
Arcadia 5-0 15-9
Homer 5-1 12-8
Plain Dealing 3-2 10-14
Haynesville 2-3 8-15
Glenbrook 2-3 8-9
Lincoln Prep 2-3 3-17
Calvary Baptist 1-3 7-9
Ringgold 0-4 2-20
Monday’s game
Loyola at Calvary Baptist
Tuesday’s games
Ringgold at Arcadia
Downsville at Glenbrook
Lincoln Prep at Haynesville
Friday’s games
Calvary Baptist at Ringgold
Homer at Haynesville
Arcadia at Lincoln Prep
Glenbrook at Plain Dealing
Note: Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website.