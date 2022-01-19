High school basketball: District 1-5A, 1-3A, 1-1A standings through Jan. 18; scores, schedules

District 1-5A
BOYS
District Overall
Captain Shreve 5-0 16-4
Southwood 4-1 11-12
Natchitoches Central 4-1 14-4
Airline 3-2 9-7
Benton 2-3 9-16
Byrd 2-3 9-8
Haughton 0-5 12-9
Parkway 0-5 5-11
Tuesday’s scores
Captain Shreve 47, Airline 46
Benton 52, Haughton 42
Byrd 55, Parkway 45
Southwood 62, Natchitoches Central 59
Friday’s games
Airline at Southwood
Byrd at Benton
Parkway at Haughton
Captain Shreve at Natchitoches Central
GIRLS
District Overall
Parkway 7-0 22-2
Airline 5-2 19-8
Southwood 4-3 14-8
Natchitoches Central 3-4 12-10
Benton 3-4 16-8
Captain Shreve 3-4 10-8
Haughton 3-4 13-8
Byrd 0-7 11-8
Tuesday’s scores
Airline 49, Captain Shreve 45
Haughton 50, Benton 48
Parkway 67, Byrd 16
Southwood 56, Natchitoches Central 47
Friday’s games
Airline at Southwood
Byrd at Benton
Parkway at Haughton
Captain Shreve at Natchitoches Central
District 1-3A
BOYS
District Overall
Bossier 2-0 15-5
Loyola 2-1 9-12
Mansfield 0-0 7-6
Green Oaks 0-1 7-12
North Webster 0-2 6-13
Tuesday’s scores
Mansfield at Bossier, ppd. until Feb. 15
Loyola 75, North Webster 53
Thursday’s game
Lakeside at North Webster
Friday’s games
Green Oaks at Bossier
North Webster at Mansfield
North Caddo at Loyola
Saturday’s game
Bossier vs. Carver at Calvary Baptist
GIRLS
District Overall
Loyola 3-0 9-9
Bossier 1-2 4-12
Mansfield 1-0 13-5
North Webster 0-2 3-11
Green Oaks 0-2 2-17
Tuesday’s scores
Mansfield 63, Bossier 40
Loyola 41, North Webster 23
Green Oaks 49, Lakeside 38
Thursday’s games
Lakeside at North Webster
Loyola at Woodlawn
Friday’s games
Green Oaks at Bossier
North Webster at Mansfield
North Caddo at Loyola
District 1-1A
BOYS
District Overall
Lincoln Prep 2-0 17-6
Homer 1-1 3-7
Ringgold 1-1 8-13
Calvary Baptist 0-0 9-7
Arcadia 0-0 4-12
Magnolia School 0-0 1-13
Haynesville 0-0 0-10
Glenbrook 0-2 4-7
Plain Dealing 0-1 1-13
Tuesday’s scores
Lincoln Prep 55, Glenbrook 29
Ringgold 51, Homer 48
Thursday’s game
Ringgold at Weston
Friday’s games
Plain Dealing at Lincoln Prep
Glenbrook at Homer
Haynesville at Arcadia
Saturday’s game
Scotlandville at Calvary Baptist
GIRLS
District Overall
Homer 2-0 9-7
Arcadia 2-0 11-9
Lincoln Prep 1-0 2-11
Plain Dealing 1-2 8-13
Glenbrook 0-0 6-5
Calvary Baptist 0-1 5-7
Haynesville 0-1 6-14
Ringgold 0-2 2-18
Tuesday’s scores
Arcadia 56, Calvary Baptist 44
Homer 70, Ringgold 22
Friday’s games
Haynesville at Arcadia
Glenbrook at Homer
Plain Dealing at Lincoln Prep
Note: Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website.