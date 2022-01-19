Home Sports-Free High school basketball: District 1-5A, 1-3A, 1-1A standings through Jan. 18; scores,...

High school basketball: District 1-5A, 1-3A, 1-1A standings through Jan. 18; scores, schedules

By
Russell Hedges
-
22
0

District 1-5A

BOYS

District Overall

Captain Shreve 5-0 16-4

Southwood 4-1 11-12

Natchitoches Central 4-1 14-4

Airline 3-2 9-7

Benton 2-3 9-16

Byrd 2-3 9-8

Haughton 0-5 12-9

Parkway 0-5 5-11

Tuesday’s scores

Captain Shreve 47, Airline 46

Benton 52, Haughton 42

Byrd 55, Parkway 45

Southwood 62, Natchitoches Central 59

Friday’s games 

Airline at Southwood 

Byrd at Benton 

Parkway at Haughton 

Captain Shreve at Natchitoches Central 

GIRLS 

District Overall 

Parkway 7-0 22-2

Airline 5-2 19-8

Southwood 4-3 14-8

Natchitoches Central 3-4 12-10

Benton 3-4 16-8

Captain Shreve 3-4 10-8

Haughton 3-4 13-8

Byrd 0-7 11-8

Tuesday’s scores

Airline 49, Captain Shreve 45

Haughton 50, Benton 48

Parkway 67, Byrd 16

Southwood 56, Natchitoches Central 47

Friday’s games 

Airline at Southwood 

Byrd at Benton 

Parkway at Haughton 

Captain Shreve at Natchitoches Central 

District 1-3A

BOYS

District Overall 

Bossier 2-0 15-5 

Loyola 2-1 9-12

Mansfield 0-0 7-6

Green Oaks 0-1 7-12

North Webster 0-2 6-13

Tuesday’s scores

Mansfield at Bossier, ppd. until Feb. 15

Loyola 75, North Webster 53

Thursday’s game

Lakeside at North Webster 

Friday’s games 

Green Oaks at Bossier

North Webster at Mansfield 

North Caddo at Loyola 

Saturday’s game

Bossier vs. Carver at Calvary Baptist 

GIRLS 

District Overall 

Loyola 3-0 9-9

Bossier 1-2 4-12

Mansfield 1-0 13-5

North Webster 0-2 3-11

Green Oaks 0-2 2-17

Tuesday’s scores 

Mansfield 63, Bossier 40

Loyola 41, North Webster 23

Green Oaks 49, Lakeside 38

Thursday’s games

Lakeside at North Webster 

Loyola at Woodlawn 

Friday’s games 

Green Oaks at Bossier 

North Webster at Mansfield 

North Caddo at Loyola 

District 1-1A

BOYS

District Overall

Lincoln Prep 2-0 17-6

Homer 1-1 3-7

Ringgold 1-1 8-13

Calvary Baptist 0-0 9-7

Arcadia 0-0 4-12

Magnolia School 0-0 1-13

Haynesville 0-0 0-10

Glenbrook 0-2 4-7

Plain Dealing 0-1 1-13

Tuesday’s scores

Lincoln Prep 55, Glenbrook 29

Ringgold 51, Homer 48

Thursday’s game 

Ringgold at Weston

Friday’s games 

Plain Dealing at Lincoln Prep

Glenbrook at Homer

Haynesville at Arcadia

Saturday’s game 

Scotlandville at Calvary Baptist 

GIRLS 

District Overall

Homer 2-0 9-7

Arcadia 2-0 11-9

Lincoln Prep 1-0 2-11

Plain Dealing 1-2 8-13

Glenbrook 0-0 6-5

Calvary Baptist 0-1 5-7

Haynesville 0-1 6-14

Ringgold 0-2 2-18

Tuesday’s scores 

Arcadia 56, Calvary Baptist 44

Homer 70, Ringgold 22

Friday’s games 

Haynesville at Arcadia 

Glenbrook at Homer 

Plain Dealing at Lincoln Prep

Note: Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website.

Previous articleNorthwest Louisiana Medical Society Honors Phillip Rozeman, MD, for Distinguished Service
Next articleWillis-Knighton Health System Achieves Accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery
Russell Hedges
http://www.bossierpress.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR