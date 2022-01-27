Home Sports-Free High school basketball: District 1-5A, 1-3A, 1-1A standings through Jan. 27; schedules

High school basketball: District 1-5A, 1-3A, 1-1A standings through Jan. 27; schedules

By
Russell Hedges
-
33
0

District 1-5A

BOYS

District Overall

Captain Shreve 6-1 17-5

Southwood 6-1 13-12

Natchitoches Central 6-1 16-4

Airline 4-3 10-8

Byrd 3-4 10-9

Benton 2-5 9-18

Haughton 1-6 13-10

Parkway 0-7 5-13

Tuesday’s scores

Airline 56, Benton 51

Natchitoches Central 74, Parkway 54

Captain Shreve 48, Haughton 24

Southwood 43, Byrd 33

Friday’s games 

Airline at Natchitoches Central 

Benton at Parkway 

Byrd at Haughton 

Southwood at Captain Shreve 

GIRLS 

District Overall 

Parkway 9-0 24-2

Airline 5-4 19-10

Southwood 6-3 16-8

Natchitoches Central 4-5 13-12

Benton 5-4 18-8

Captain Shreve 4-5 11-9

Haughton 3-6 13-10

Byrd 0-9 11-10

Tuesday’s scores

Benton 52, Airline 51, 2 OT

Captain Shreve 47, Haughton 44

Parkway 80, Natchitoches Central 44

Southwood 53, Byrd 17

Friday’s games 

Airline at Natchitoches Central 

Benton at Parkway 

Byrd at Haughton 

Southwood at Captain Shreve 

District 1-3A

BOYS

District Overall 

Bossier 3-0 18-6

Mansfield 2-0 9-6

Loyola 2-2 10-13

Green Oaks 1-2 8-13

North Webster 0-4 7-15

Tuesday’s scores

Bossier 62, Woodlawn 32

Mansfield 44, Loyola 28

Green Oaks 72, North Webster 49

Friday’s games 

North Webster at Bossier 

Green Oaks at Loyola 

GIRLS 

District Overall 

Mansfield 2-0 14-5

Loyola 3-1 10-10

Bossier 2-2 5-13

North Webster 0-2 3-12

Green Oaks 0-3 2-18

Tuesday’s scores

Woodlawn 57, Bossier 38

Mansfield 57, Loyola 12

Green Oaks at North Webster, ppd.

Friday’s game

Green Oaks at Loyola 

District 1-1A

BOYS 

District Overall


Calvary Baptist 3-0 13-7

Lincoln Prep 3-1 18-7

Homer 2-1 4-7

Ringgold 2-1 10-13

Arcadia 1-1 5-13

Haynesville 1-2 1-12

Magnolia School 0-0 1-13

Glenbrook 0-3 4-9

Plain Dealing 0-3 1-15

Tuesday’s scores

Calvary Baptist 55, Lincoln Prep 48

Ringgold 74, Haynesville 49

Friday’s games

Calvary Baptist at Homer

Haynesville at Glenbrook 

Ringgold at Plain Dealing

Saturday’s game

Lincoln Prep at Southern Lab

GIRLS 

District Overall

Arcadia 4-0 13-9

Homer 3-1 10-8

Lincoln Prep 2-0 3-11

Calvary Baptist 1-2 6-8

Plain Dealing 1-2 8-13

Haynesville 1-2 7-15

Glenbrook 0-2 6-8

Ringgold 0-3 2-19

Tuesday’s scores

Arcadia 52, Homer 47

Lincoln Prep 35, Calvary Baptist 31

Haynesville 59, Ringgold 15

Friday’s games

Calvary Baptist at Homer

Haynesville at Glenbrook 

Ringgold at Plain Dealing

Note: Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website.

Russell Hedges
http://www.bossierpress.com

