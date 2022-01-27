High school basketball: District 1-5A, 1-3A, 1-1A standings through Jan. 27; schedules

District 1-5A
BOYS
District Overall
Captain Shreve 6-1 17-5
Southwood 6-1 13-12
Natchitoches Central 6-1 16-4
Airline 4-3 10-8
Byrd 3-4 10-9
Benton 2-5 9-18
Haughton 1-6 13-10
Parkway 0-7 5-13
Tuesday’s scores
Airline 56, Benton 51
Natchitoches Central 74, Parkway 54
Captain Shreve 48, Haughton 24
Southwood 43, Byrd 33
Friday’s games
Airline at Natchitoches Central
Benton at Parkway
Byrd at Haughton
Southwood at Captain Shreve
GIRLS
District Overall
Parkway 9-0 24-2
Airline 5-4 19-10
Southwood 6-3 16-8
Natchitoches Central 4-5 13-12
Benton 5-4 18-8
Captain Shreve 4-5 11-9
Haughton 3-6 13-10
Byrd 0-9 11-10
Tuesday’s scores
Benton 52, Airline 51, 2 OT
Captain Shreve 47, Haughton 44
Parkway 80, Natchitoches Central 44
Southwood 53, Byrd 17
Friday’s games
Airline at Natchitoches Central
Benton at Parkway
Byrd at Haughton
Southwood at Captain Shreve
District 1-3A
BOYS
District Overall
Bossier 3-0 18-6
Mansfield 2-0 9-6
Loyola 2-2 10-13
Green Oaks 1-2 8-13
North Webster 0-4 7-15
Tuesday’s scores
Bossier 62, Woodlawn 32
Mansfield 44, Loyola 28
Green Oaks 72, North Webster 49
Friday’s games
North Webster at Bossier
Green Oaks at Loyola
GIRLS
District Overall
Mansfield 2-0 14-5
Loyola 3-1 10-10
Bossier 2-2 5-13
North Webster 0-2 3-12
Green Oaks 0-3 2-18
Tuesday’s scores
Woodlawn 57, Bossier 38
Mansfield 57, Loyola 12
Green Oaks at North Webster, ppd.
Friday’s game
Green Oaks at Loyola
District 1-1A
BOYS
District Overall
Calvary Baptist 3-0 13-7
Lincoln Prep 3-1 18-7
Homer 2-1 4-7
Ringgold 2-1 10-13
Arcadia 1-1 5-13
Haynesville 1-2 1-12
Magnolia School 0-0 1-13
Glenbrook 0-3 4-9
Plain Dealing 0-3 1-15
Tuesday’s scores
Calvary Baptist 55, Lincoln Prep 48
Ringgold 74, Haynesville 49
Friday’s games
Calvary Baptist at Homer
Haynesville at Glenbrook
Ringgold at Plain Dealing
Saturday’s game
Lincoln Prep at Southern Lab
GIRLS
District Overall
Arcadia 4-0 13-9
Homer 3-1 10-8
Lincoln Prep 2-0 3-11
Calvary Baptist 1-2 6-8
Plain Dealing 1-2 8-13
Haynesville 1-2 7-15
Glenbrook 0-2 6-8
Ringgold 0-3 2-19
Tuesday’s scores
Arcadia 52, Homer 47
Lincoln Prep 35, Calvary Baptist 31
Haynesville 59, Ringgold 15
Friday’s games
Calvary Baptist at Homer
Haynesville at Glenbrook
Ringgold at Plain Dealing
Note: Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website.