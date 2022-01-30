High school basketball: District 1-5A, 1-3A, 1-1A standings through Jan. 30; scores, schedules

District 1-5A
BOYS
District Overall
Captain Shreve 7-1 18-5
Southwood 6-2 13-13
Natchitoches Central 6-2 16-5
Airline 5-3 11-8
Byrd 3-5 10-10
Benton 3-5 10-18
Haughton 2-6 14-10
Parkway 0-8 5-14
Friday’s scores
Airline 56, Natchitoches Central 54, OO
Benton 60, Parkway 56
Haughton 40, Byrd 38
Captain Shreve 39, Southwood 22
Tuesday’s games
Haughton at Airline
Byrd at Natchitoches Central
Captain Shreve at Benton
Southwood at Parkway
Friday’s games
Parkway at Airline
Captain Shreve at Byrd
Natchitoches Central at Benton
Haughton at Southwood
GIRLS
District Overall
Parkway 10-0 25-2
Southwood 7-3 17-8
Airline 6-4 20-10
Benton 5-5 18-9
Haughton 4-6 14-10
Natchitoches Central 4-6 13-14
Captain Shreve 4-6 11-10
Byrd 0-10 11-11
Friday’s scores
Airline 53. Natchitoches Central 48
Parkway 65, Benton 38
Haughton 48, Byrd 29
Southwood 65, Captain Shreve 45
Tuesday’s games
Haughton at Airline
Byrd at Natchitoches Central
Captain Shreve at Benton
Southwood at Parkway
Friday’s games
Parkway at Airline
Captain Shreve at Byrd
Natchitoches Central at Benton
Haughton at Southwood
District 1-3A
BOYS
District Overall
Bossier 4-0 19-6
Mansfield 2-0 9-6
Green Oaks 2-2 9-13
Loyola 2-3 10-14
North Webster 0-5 7-16
Friday’s scores
Bossier 85, North Webster 41
Green Oaks 66, Loyola 49
Tuesday’s games
Loyola at Bossier
Green Oaks at Mansfield
Friday’s games
Bossier at Mansfield
Loyola at North Webster
Green Oaks at Neville
GIRLS
District Overall
Mansfield 2-0 14-5
Loyola 4-1 11-10
Bossier 2-2 5-13
North Webster 0-2 3-12
Green Oaks 0-4 2-19
Friday’s score
Loyola 70, Green Oaks 35
Tuesday’s games
Loyola at Bossier
Green Oaks at Mansfield
Friday’s games
Bossier at Mansfield
Loyola at North Webster
Green Oaks at Neville
District 1-1A
BOYS
District Overall
Calvary Baptist 4-0 14-7
Lincoln Prep 3-1 18-8
Ringgold 3-1 11-13
Homer 2-2 4-8
Arcadia 1-1 5-13
Haynesville 1-3 1-13
Glenbrook 1-3 5-9
Plain Dealing 0-4 1-16
Magnolia School 0-0 1-13
Friday’s scores
Calvary Baptist 88, Homer 59
Glenbrook 52, Haynesville 51
Ringgold 65, Plain Dealing 58
Saturday’s score
Southern Lab 62, Lincoln Prep 57
Monday’s game
Jonesboro-Hodge at Arcadia
Tuesday’s games
Glenbrook at Arcadia
Haynesville at Plain Dealing
Lincoln Prep at Homer
Thursday’s game
Homer at Gibsland-Coleman
Friday’s games
Arcadia at Plain Dealing
Haynesville at Calvary Baptist
Glenbrook at Ringgold
Saturday’s games
Mansfield at Calvary Baptist
Richwood at Lincoln Prep
GIRLS
District Overall
Arcadia 4-0 13-9
Homer 4-1 11-8
Plain Dealing 2-2 9-13
Lincoln Prep 1-1 3-11
Haynesville 1-2 7-15
Calvary Baptist 1-3 6-9
Glenbrook 0-2 6-8
Ringgold 0-4 2-20
Friday’s scores
Homer 50, Calvary Baptist 44
Plain Dealing 53, Ringgold 18
Monday’s games
Calvary Baptist at Red River
Jonesboro-Hodge at Arcadia
Tuesday’s games
Haynesville at Plain Dealing
Glenbrook at Arcadia
Lincoln Prep at Homer
Ringgold at Red River
Thursday’s game
Homer at Gibsland-Coleman
Friday’s games
Haynesville at Calvary Baptist
Arcadia at Plain Dealing
Glenbrook at Ringgold
Saturday’s game
Richwood at Lincoln Prep
Note: Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website.