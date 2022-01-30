Home Sports-Free High school basketball: District 1-5A, 1-3A, 1-1A standings through Jan. 30; scores,...

High school basketball: District 1-5A, 1-3A, 1-1A standings through Jan. 30; scores, schedules

By
Russell Hedges
-
11
0

District 1-5A

BOYS

District Overall

Captain Shreve 7-1 18-5

Southwood 6-2 13-13

Natchitoches Central 6-2 16-5

Airline 5-3 11-8

Byrd 3-5 10-10

Benton 3-5 10-18

Haughton 2-6 14-10

Parkway 0-8 5-14

Friday’s scores

Airline 56, Natchitoches Central 54, OO

Benton 60, Parkway 56

Haughton 40, Byrd 38

Captain Shreve 39, Southwood 22

Tuesday’s games

Haughton at Airline 

Byrd at Natchitoches Central 

Captain Shreve at Benton

Southwood at Parkway 

Friday’s games

Parkway at Airline 

Captain Shreve at Byrd

Natchitoches Central at Benton 

Haughton at Southwood 

GIRLS 

District Overall 

Parkway 10-0 25-2

Southwood 7-3 17-8

Airline 6-4 20-10

Benton 5-5 18-9

Haughton 4-6 14-10

Natchitoches Central 4-6 13-14

Captain Shreve 4-6 11-10

Byrd 0-10 11-11

Friday’s scores 

Airline 53. Natchitoches Central 48

Parkway 65, Benton 38

Haughton 48, Byrd 29

Southwood 65, Captain Shreve 45

Tuesday’s games

Haughton at Airline 

Byrd at Natchitoches Central 

Captain Shreve at Benton

Southwood at Parkway 

Friday’s games

Parkway at Airline 

Captain Shreve at Byrd

Natchitoches Central at Benton 

Haughton at Southwood 

District 1-3A

BOYS

District Overall 

Bossier 4-0 19-6

Mansfield 2-0 9-6

Green Oaks 2-2 9-13

Loyola 2-3 10-14

North Webster 0-5 7-16

Friday’s scores

Bossier 85, North Webster 41

Green Oaks 66, Loyola 49

Tuesday’s games 

Loyola at Bossier 

Green Oaks at Mansfield 

Friday’s games 

Bossier at Mansfield 

Loyola at North Webster 

Green Oaks at Neville 

GIRLS 

District Overall 

Mansfield 2-0 14-5

Loyola 4-1 11-10

Bossier 2-2 5-13

North Webster 0-2 3-12

Green Oaks 0-4 2-19

Friday’s score

Loyola 70, Green Oaks 35

Tuesday’s games

Loyola at Bossier 

Green Oaks at Mansfield 

Friday’s games

Bossier at Mansfield 

Loyola at North Webster 

Green Oaks at Neville 

District 1-1A

BOYS 

District Overall

Calvary Baptist 4-0 14-7

Lincoln Prep 3-1 18-8

Ringgold 3-1 11-13

Homer 2-2 4-8

Arcadia 1-1 5-13

Haynesville 1-3 1-13

Glenbrook 1-3 5-9

Plain Dealing 0-4 1-16

Magnolia School 0-0 1-13

Friday’s scores

Calvary Baptist 88, Homer 59

Glenbrook 52, Haynesville 51

Ringgold 65, Plain Dealing 58

Saturday’s score

Southern Lab 62, Lincoln Prep 57

Monday’s game

Jonesboro-Hodge at Arcadia 

Tuesday’s games

Glenbrook at Arcadia 

Haynesville at Plain Dealing

Lincoln Prep at Homer 

Thursday’s game 

Homer at Gibsland-Coleman 

Friday’s games 

Arcadia at Plain Dealing

Haynesville at Calvary Baptist 

Glenbrook at Ringgold 

Saturday’s games

Mansfield at Calvary Baptist 

Richwood at Lincoln Prep

GIRLS 

District Overall

Arcadia 4-0 13-9

Homer 4-1 11-8

Plain Dealing 2-2 9-13

Lincoln Prep 1-1 3-11

Haynesville 1-2 7-15

Calvary Baptist 1-3 6-9

Glenbrook 0-2 6-8

Ringgold 0-4 2-20

Friday’s scores

Homer 50, Calvary Baptist 44

Plain Dealing 53, Ringgold 18

Monday’s games

Calvary Baptist at Red River

Jonesboro-Hodge at Arcadia 

Tuesday’s games 

Haynesville at Plain Dealing

Glenbrook at Arcadia 

Lincoln Prep at Homer 

Ringgold at Red River

Thursday’s game 

Homer at Gibsland-Coleman 

Friday’s games 

Haynesville at Calvary Baptist 

Arcadia at Plain Dealing

Glenbrook at Ringgold 

Saturday’s game

Richwood at Lincoln Prep

Note: Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website.

Russell Hedges
http://www.bossierpress.com

