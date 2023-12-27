High school basketball: ‘Doc’ Edwards Invitational gets underway Thursday

The 2023 “Doc” Edwards Invitational gets underway Thursday at three gyms.

The tournament, hosted by Airline and sponsored by Willis-Knighton Health System, features 15 girls and 14 boys teams.

There are six games at Airline, six at Benton High and two at Cope Middle on Thursday.

The “Doc” Edwards is among a handful of bracket tournaments left. The girls championship game is at 6 p.m. Saturday with the boys following at 7:30.

Both 2022 champions are back.

Gibsland-Coleman defeated Benton 50-43 in the girls championship game last year. Huntington defeated Bossier 79-70 in the boys.

The Bearkats actually lost to Captain Shreve by two in the semifinals but because of an incident during a preseason scrimmage between the Raiders and Gators resulting in multiple ejections, they were advised not to play each other again. Shreve, which is not in this year’s field, defeated Airline 40-37 in the third-place game.

Gibsland-Coleman is off to a 6-9 start this season. Lady Bulldogs junior Samora Sampson was the girls MVP last year.

Benton (9-8) is also back. The Lady Tigers are led by sophomore Avery Ryan.

Benton and Gibsland-Coleman won’t meet in the finals this year. They are in the same semifinal side of the bracket.

Huntington is off to an 8-5 start.

Bossier (9-5), the defending non-select Division II state champion, is also back in the field.

The Raiders and Bearkats are in opposite sides of the bracket. They split two games early in the season.

Bossier plays Gibsland-Coleman (8-5) in the first round. Huntington faced Minden Holiday Classic runner-up Ringgold (12-5).

The Airline girls, off to a 11-4 start under first-year Head Coach Tucker Cox, have a good shot at making the finals. The Lady Vikings play Loyola (3-8) in the first round.

The teams in their half of the bracket with the best records are Class C Hornbeck (12-6) and East Beauregard (10-8).

Benton opens against Class B Zwolle (6-14). Arcadia (15-2), which won the Minden Holiday Classic, is in the Lady Tigers’ half of the bracket. The Lady Hornets open against Northwood (11-7). The winner faces Gibsland-Coleman, which received a first-round bye, in the quarterfinals.

Bossier is also in the girls field. The Lady Kats (8-9) play East Beauregard in the first round.

Benton and Haughton are also in the boys field.

The Tigers (8-7) play Northwood (7-5) Thursday. Both received first-round byes so the winner advances to the semifinals.

Benton knocked off Huntington 71-59 last week and could be a title contender.

Haughton (7-8) plays Minden (8-3) in the first round. The Crimson Tide, who defeated Benton 63-61 last week, is also a team to watch.

Host Airline (6-7) plays Loyola (2-8) in the first round.

Thursday’s games

AT AIRLINE

Bossier vs. Gibsland-Coleman (boys), noon

Hornbeck vs. Homer (girls), 1:30

BTW vs. Hornbeck (boys), 3

Airline vs. Loyola (girls), 4:30,

Airline vs. Loyola (boys), 6

Huntington vs. Ringgold (boys), 7:30

AT BENTON HIGH

Ebarb vs. BTW (girls), noon

Haughton vs. Minden (boys), 1:30

Homer vs. Ebarb (boys), 3

Captain Shreve vs. Minden (girls), 4:30

Benton vs. Zwolle (girls), 6

Benton vs. Northwood (boys), 7

AT COPE

Northwood vs. Arcadia (girls), 1:30

Bossier vs. East Beauregard, 3

BOYS BRACKET

GIRLS BRACKET