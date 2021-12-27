High school basketball: ‘Doc’ Edwards Invitational returns Monday after a year’s hiatus

After a year’s hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the “Doc” Edwards Invitational hosted by Airline returns Monday, Dec. 27.

Eleven boys and 16 girls teams will vie for the titles. Games will played at Airline, BPCC and Cope Monday and Tuesday.

The consolation final, third-place game and championship games in both divisions will all be held Wednesday at Airline.

Airline and Plain Dealing are the only parish teams in the boys field.

The Vikings received a first-round bye and will play the Northwood-Hornbeck winner in the quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Airline.

Plain Dealing opens against Captain Shreve at 8:30 Monday at BPCC with the winner advancing to the semifinals.

Airline, Benton and Plain Dealing are in the girls field.

The Lady Vikings play Haynesville in the first round at 5:30 Monday at Airline,

The Lady Tigers face Red River at 7 at Airline. The Lady Lions play Hargrave, Texas, at 5:30 at BPCC.

Woodlawn (12-3), Lakeview (16-1), Hornbeck (14-1), Captain Shreve (7-3) and Booker T. Washington (9-4) look to be the favorites in the boys field.

Woodlawn (4A), Lakeview (2A) and Hornbeck (C) all reached the semifinals in their respective classes last season.

Huntington, which won the 2019 championship, is not in the field.

Airline (12-6) and Benton (11-4), the 2021 Class 5A runner-up, could meet in the girls championship game. The Lady Vikings edged the Lady Tigers 48-46 in a District 1-5A game earlier this month.

Benton won the 2019 title.

Gibsland-Coleman (15-2), a Class C semifinalist last season, is another team to watch.

Here is the schedule for Monday.

BOYS

At Airline

BTW (9-4) vs. Lakeside (0-10), 4

Woodlawn (12-3) vs. Red River (6-6), 8:30

At Cope

Northwood (7-7) vs. Hornbeck (14-1), 5:30

Minden (2-11) vs. Lakeview (16-1), 7

At BPCC

Captain Shreve (8-4) vs. Plain Dealing (1-9), 8:30

GIRLS

At Airline

Woodlawn (8-6) vs. Logansport (0-3), 2:30

Airline (12-6) vs. Haynesville, (4-11), 5:30

Benton (11-4) vs. Red River (2-12), 7

At Cope

Northwood (7-8) vs. Plainview (13-10), 4

At BPCC

BTW (10-7) vs. Gibland-Coleman (15-4), 2:30

Minden (6-8) vs. Bossier (2-9), 4

Hargrave, Texas (10-2) vs. Plain Dealing (5-10), 5:30

Sulphur (7-10) vs. Homer (5-4), 7:30