High school basketball: Five parish teams advance to quarterfinals in ‘Doc’ Edwards Invitational

Five Bossier Parish teams advanced to the quarterfinals of the “Doc” Edwards Invitational with first-round victories Friday.

The tournament, sponsored by Willis-Knighton Health System, continues Saturday with the boys and girls winners’ bracket and consolation quarterfinal and semifinal games. There will be no games Sunday. The tournament concludes Monday with all games at Airline. (For Saturday’s schedule, see below.)

Parkway and Airline won in the 14-team boys bracket. The Panthers defeated Many 58-40 and the Vikings downed Plain Dealing 71-40.

Parkway (7-3) faces Minden (8-7), a 61-52 winner over Winnfield, at 2:30 p.m. at BPCC. Airline (9-5) takes on Booker T. Washington (10-5), a 70-50 winner over Hornbeck, at 1 p.m. at Airline.

Parkway, Airline and Benton won in the 16-team girls bracket.

The Lady Panthers defeated Green Oaks 61-43, the Lady Vikings downed Plain Dealing 58-33 and the Lady Tigers routed Haynesville 58-20.

Parkway (15-2) faces Red River (14-4), a 72-54 winner over Northwood, at 1 p.m. at Benton Middle School. Airline (11-5) takes on Homer (10-7), a 57-28 winner over Loyola, at 11:30 a.m. at Airline. Benton (11-3) plays South Beauregard (8-7), a 51-49 winner over defending champion Minden, at 1 p.m. at Benton Middle.

In other first-round boys games, Woodlawn topped Haughton 64-38 and Huntington defeated Lakeview 61-55. In a quarterfinal game, defending champion Red River (11-5) defeated Captain Shreve 57-52. The Bulldogs and Gators had first-round byes.

Huntington (11-4) plays Woodlawn (9-4) in the quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m. at Airline.

In other first-round girls games, undefeated Huntington routed Waskom, Texas, 61-19 and Southwood downed Woodlawn 54-41. The Lady Raiders (13-0) and Lady Cowboys (12-1) face off at 1 p.m. at BPCC.

Bryce Roberts led the Parkway boys against Many with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Cadillac Rhone paced the Tigers with 20.

Devin Bilbo led nine Airline players who scored against Plain Dealing with 19 points. Brayden Thompson added 14.

Cedarius Johnson and Darrien Perry scored 10 each to lead Plain Dealing.

Haughton got 11 points from Kentrell Parker against Woodlawn. The Knights were led by Donavan Seamster with 22.

Sh’Diamond McKnight poured in 31 points, including 19 in the first half, in the Parkway girls’ victory against Green Oaks.

Jordan Dukes added 13 and Tylissa Henderson 10.

Taaliyah Johnson led Airline against Plain Dealing with 16 points. Kayla Hampton had 12 and Toria Brocks 10.

Benton rolled to a 29-3 first-quarter lead against Haynesville. Qua Chambers paced the Lady Tigers with 17 points.

Marissa Tell scored 16 of the Lady Tors’ 20.

Saturday’s schedule

At Airline

Minden vs. Haynesville (girls), 10 a.m.

Airline vs. Homer (girls), 11:30 a.m.

Airline vs. BTW (boys), 1 p.m.

Huntington vs. Woodlawn (boys), 2:30 p.m.

Girls semifinals, Airline-Loyola winner vs. Red River-Parkway winner, 5 p.m.

Boys semifinals, Airline-BTW winner vs. Huntington-Woodlawn winner, 6:30 p.m.

Boys semifinals, Parkway-Minden winner vs. Red River, 8 p.m.

At Benton Middle School 1

Waskom vs. Woodlawn (girls), 10 a.m.

Lakeview vs. Haughton (boys), 11:30 a.m.

Red River vs. Parkway (girls), 1 p.m.

Girls consolation semifinals, Waskom-Woodlawn winner vs. Minden-Haynesville winner, 5 p.m.

Boys consolation semifinals, Plain Dealing-Hornbeck winner vs. Lakeview-Haughton winner, 6:30 p.m.

Boys consolation semifinals, Many-Winnfield winner vs. Captain Shreve, 8 p.m.

At Benton Middle School 2

Plain Dealing vs. Loyola (girls), 10 a.m.

Many vs. Winnfield (boys), 11:30 a.m.

South Beauregard vs. Benton (girls), 1 p.m.

At BPCC

Northwood vs. Green Oaks (girls), 10 a.m.

Plain Dealing vs. Hornbeck (boys), 11:30 a.m.

Huntington vs. Southwood (girls), 1 p.m.

Parkway vs. Minden, 2:30 p.m. (boys), 2:30 p.m.

Girls consolation semifinals, Plain Dealing-Loyola winner vs. Northwood-Green Oaks winner, 5 p.m.

Girls semifinals, Southwood-Huntington winner vs. South Beauregard-Benton winner, 6:30 p.m.

